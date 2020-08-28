Global “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market” report forecast to 2026 investigate the Impact of COVID-19 on Industry further market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions focuses on the consumption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture in these regions. This report also studies the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Leading Players from the market are covered in this report- IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, Mavrx, aWhere, Precision Hawk, Granular, Prospera Technologies, Spensa Technologies, Resson, Vision Robotics, Harvest Croo Robotics, CropX, John Deere, Gamaya, Cainthus
Impact of Covid-19 on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Industry 2020
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market in 2020.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
Market Segments:
Based on Types, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market is Classsified as– Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics
Based on Application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including – Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics, Agriculture Robots, Others
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market size & shares
- Market trends and dynamics
- Market Drivers and Opportunities
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Competitive landscape
- Supply and demand
- Technological inventions in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industry
- Marketing Channel Development Trend
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Positioning
- Pricing Strategy
- Brand Strategy
- Target Client
- Distributors/Traders List included in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market
Study on Table of Contents:
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2015-2020) covering COVID-19 Pandemic.
- Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2015-2020)
- Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2015-2020)
- Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Analysis by Application
- Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in AgricultureManufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Forecast (2020-2026)
- Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer.
