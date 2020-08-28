Cosmetics products are a mixture of chemicals generally used to enhance the appearance or odour of the human body. This may range for products in the category of sun care, skin care, hair care, deodorants, makeup, fragrances and colour cosmetics.

Retail and departmental stores are the distribution network for such products and there is massive competition in the market for gaining market share due to the inherent similarities amongst products in the same category.

Market Dynamics

One of the major reasons for the increased production is the considerable rise in the disposable income amongst people in general across continents. Other factors include the rising population, changing lifestyles, altering environment and consumer awareness of the same. A shift in preference towards natural and organic products has also created a niche market for cosmetics leading to innovation and opportunities.

Further on, high levels of technological advancements have been witnessed in the cosmetics industry. This has had a direct effect on the production and usage of cosmetics products in the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of gender, category, distribution channel and geography. The category segments range from hair and skin care to deodorants and fragrances.

The mode of sale comprises of retail and online with further bifurcations in both models.

Region/Geographical Analysis

North America generates the highest revenue for cosmetics products followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This is mainly because of the disposable income levels in countries specific to these regions. The Latin American region is considered to be the fastest growing market owing to consumer awareness and growing end user applications.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this field are firms such as L’Oreal Group (France), Avon Products, Inc. (U.S.), The Este Lauder Companies, Inc. (U.S.), and Oriflame Cosmetics (Luxembourg).

