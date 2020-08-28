Cosmetics products are a mixture of chemicals generally used to enhance the appearance or odour of the human body. This may range for products in the category of sun care, skin care, hair care, deodorants, makeup, fragrances and colour cosmetics.
Retail and departmental stores are the distribution network for such products and there is massive competition in the market for gaining market share due to the inherent similarities amongst products in the same category.
Market Dynamics
One of the major reasons for the increased production is the considerable rise in the disposable income amongst people in general across continents. Other factors include the rising population, changing lifestyles, altering environment and consumer awareness of the same. A shift in preference towards natural and organic products has also created a niche market for cosmetics leading to innovation and opportunities.
Further on, high levels of technological advancements have been witnessed in the cosmetics industry. This has had a direct effect on the production and usage of cosmetics products in the market.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented on the basis of gender, category, distribution channel and geography. The category segments range from hair and skin care to deodorants and fragrances.
The mode of sale comprises of retail and online with further bifurcations in both models.
Region/Geographical Analysis
North America generates the highest revenue for cosmetics products followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This is mainly because of the disposable income levels in countries specific to these regions. The Latin American region is considered to be the fastest growing market owing to consumer awareness and growing end user applications.
Key Players
Some of the key players in this field are firms such as L’Oreal Group (France), Avon Products, Inc. (U.S.), The Este Lauder Companies, Inc. (U.S.), and Oriflame Cosmetics (Luxembourg).
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Global Market segments
Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
