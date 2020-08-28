An electronic oscillator circuit which uses inverse piezoelectric effect, i.e. when electric field is applied across certain materials it produces mechanical deformation is termed as a crystal oscillator. Some of the qualities of a crystal oscillator which makes them superior over other resonators like LC circuit, ceramic resonator, turning forks etc. are high stability, quality factor, small size and low cost.

The major factors driving the growth of the crystal oscillator market are the growing technological propagation and amalgamation of crystal oscillator products with a vast kind of applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare etc.

Across different industry verticals, crystal oscillators have emerged as the highest growing market. Crystal oscillators have application in smartphone and tablet industry, where the manufacturers used oscillator mediums including TCXOs, VCXOs, SPXOs, and OCXOs on a large scale.

Market Dynamics

Owing to increasing application of quartz-based consumer electronic products including clocks, radios, and computers, the global crystal oscillator market is expected to foresee gains. Requirement of highly stable frequency oscillators in the telecommunication industry is one of the several factors that increase the demand for crystal oscillators. The intensive R&D activities in the crystal oscillator market serves the continuous increasing need for more compact telecommunication components with low power consumption and cost efficiency.

In addition, another factor which drives the growth of crystal oscillator market is the demand for crystal oscillator circuits in infotainment system in vehicles, portable electronic devices, automatic driver assist systems (ADASs) in the automotive industry. The invention of si-MEMS oscillators, which are more compact, require lesser power, and have greater efficiency can hamper the crystal oscillator market.

Market Segmentation

The global crystal oscillator market is segmented, on the basis of technology, into AT cut, SC cut, and BT cut. On the basis of type, it is classified into oven-controlled, temperature-compensated, voltage-controlled, and other crystal oscillators.

On the basis of mounting scheme, it is bifurcated into surface mount and thru-hole. In terms of industry verticals, categorization includes electronics, IT & telecom, military & defence, automotive & transport, and others. On the basis of geography, the crystal oscillator market is segmented into, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

In terms of geographical region, in 2016, Asia Pacific was the most attractive market for crystal oscillators accounting for a significant share of the entire market. It is further expected to witness significant growth in the near future. In emerging markets of China and India, the growth demand for smartphones and tablets, is expected to promote the usage of oscillator product forms, in the light of new product launches by companies which are not limited to Samsung and Micromax.

Key Players

The major players of global crystal oscillator market are TXC Corporation, KYOCERA Crystal Device Corporation, Hosonic Electronic Co Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp, River Eletec Corporation, Vectron International, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd., Murata Manufacturing, Daishinku Corporation (KDS), and Rakon Ltd. among others.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

