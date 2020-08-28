The Global Digital Signage Market is currently booming due to the increased usage of digitalized displays in the various sectors such as banking, healthcare, retail and transportation for promotions, advertisements and display of information. The print cost for advertisement has significantly gone down with the advent of digital signage.

One of the major reasons for the success of the digital signage market is the enhanced quality of the images, which leads to greater consumer satisfaction. Wellness centresand retail shops can oftenbe seen using large, digitalized displays to attract customers using lucrative advertisements. Healthcare sector also is a major user of the digital signage, where it uses digital displays boards in hospitals to share useful information such as registration details and notifications.

Airports are the most prominent users of digital signage where crucial information such as flight details, arrival, and departure times and airline advertisements are frequentlyseen on large screens. The introduction of the 4K technology is all set to support the market further by providing a better quality of images.

End-users

The end users of the Global Digital Signage Marketmainly include the Retail, Transportation, Healthcare, Restaurants, Vendors and other such users who depend heavily on the advertisement for revenue generation. Banking, insurance (BFSI) sector andfinancial services also are the other major users of the digital signage since it helps them attract more customers through appealing advertisements and digitalized displays.

Market Dynamics

Few factors promoting digital signage are the increasing disposable income of the residents, technological advancements, the growth of the retail sector and rising internet penetration. Also, due to more and more companies focussing on advertisements as a major marketing strategy, Digital Signage is being rapidly adopted by enterprises.

Overall, the current market for Digital Signage is predicted to reach the value of USD 31.71 billion by 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% for the period 2017-2022.

Market Segmentation

The Global Digital Signage Marketis segmented into the following categories:

1. Product: Digital Bill Boards, Kiosks, Digital Sign Boards, Digital Menu Boards

2. Offering: Software, Services, Hardware

3. Hardware: Displays, Projectors, Mount, Media Players

4. End User: Healthcare & Banking, Transportation, Retail, Education & Corporate, Restaurants and Hospitality

5. Display Technology: LCD, Front Projection, Rear Projection, LED Video, OLED and PDP

6. Location Outlook: In store and Out store

7. Size Outlook: Below 32 inches, 32 to 52 inches, Above 52 inches

8. Regions: Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, Latin Americaand the Asia Pacific

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Some of the major countries dominating in the Digital Signage Market are United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil,India, Germany, France, China, Japan, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. And with the increasing growth of the retail sector in the Asian market, digital signage is expected to have a high growth rate in the Asian region.

Key Players

The major players in this field areCisco,Samsung Electronics,Philips, Panasonic, LG Display, NEC Display Solutions, Broad Sign International, Sharp Corporation, Daktronics and Omni Vex Corporation.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

