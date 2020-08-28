A fingerprint sensor is a type of technology that identifies and authenticates the fingerprints of an individual by capturing extract biological options of the fingerprints and comparing it with the existing biometric template stored within the information. It is primarily used to grant or deny access to a computer system or a physical facility.

It is a biometric security technology that incorporates various hardware and software techniques to recognize the fingerprint scans of an individual. They are the most commonly used identification system as they offer reliable and quick access to private details and alternative type of encrypted information to an authenticated person.

The major utilization of Fingerprint sensors is in client natural philosophy like smartphones, laptops, and tablets and are further expected to drive future market.

Market Dynamics

The overall consumer market for fingerprint sensor jumped to 800 million unit shipments in 2016, reaching $2.9 billion. Further, it is anticipated to reach $12.82 Billion by 2023, according to a new market research report by BIS Research titled Global Fingerprint Sensors Market, Analysis, and Forecast 2017-2023.

The major factors that drive the global fingerprint sensor market are as follows-

Need for secure and simplified user access to data and services.

Rise in an application of this technology in various domains like financial services, healthcare, and defence.

Many smartphones and tablets also utilize fingerprint sensing to maintain security and privacy of data.

Recently, the technology has expanded into payment modes with the introduction of ApplePay which uses this technology to safely pay for shopping.

However, there are certain constraints that restrain the growth of this market such as lack of awareness about security essentials and the complexity of integrating devices with fingerprint sensors.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the Global Fingerprint Sensor Market is done on the basis of its sensing type, region, and end-user. The different types of fingerprint sensor currently available in the market are Capacitive Sensors, Optical Sensors, Thermal Sensors, RF Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors and Others.

In terms of fingerprint sensors split by technology, capacitive sensors had taken the lead with the largest share in 2016. On the other hand, Optical sensors are expected to witness the fastest growth in the near future. A major factor that drives the growth of optical sensors is the significant increase in demand for optical sensors across a wide range of applications.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. However, Asia Pacific dominates the market and is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to a higher number of mobile, laptop, and tablet users.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Himax Technologies, Sony Corporation, Hitachi, STERIS Corporation, Siemens, Alps Electric, 3M, Atmel, Fujitsu.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

