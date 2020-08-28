Traditional use of the gas sensors was in the domestic carbon dioxide alarms and for industrial leak detection. Growing need of cost reduction and miniaturization of electronics were the factors responsible for the rise of environmental monitoring system. The use of environmental monitoring system fueled the growth of gas sensors market.

The scope has been further widened by the advantage offered by these products over environmental modeling and the traditional reference equipments to measure pollutants in the air. These latest equipments offer simple interface electronics, high robustness, greater spatial coverage and ease of production.

Market Dynamics

Ship breaking industry is one of the many places where highly toxic gas, chemicals anf radioactive emissions are bundled together. There is a growing awareness about improving air quality. Stringent regulatory framework and strong and effective Forces of Law and order (FLO) are always developing to combat the pollution, as the governments are framing stricter laws and punishments. More use will propel the penetration of gas sensor equipments in the automotive systems and industrial sector to ensure the safety and health of workers.

Norms for quality check on carbon emission from automobiles have compelled the automobile companies to join hands for effective measures like emission control techniques. These instruments are used for breath analysis by road safety, traffic control and management bodies.

Wireless technology and miniaturized electronics are some of the other factors accelerating the demand in the global gas sensors market.

Smart homes and IoT (Internet of things) devices are in demand due to operational efficiency and lower cost. Growing demand for technologically superior, accurate and low cost instruments are the drivers of the global gas sensors market.

Market Segmentation

1) By Gas Type: Oxygen (Accounts for 10% of overall revenue), Carbon Monoxide (Detect concentration of gas and prevents poisoning), Carbon dioxide (Growing demand in bulk storage), Ammonia, Chlorine,Hydrogen Sulfide, Nitrogen Oxide, Volatile organic compounds, Methane, Hydrogen, Hydrocarbons (Propane, Butane)

2) By Technology: Electrochemical, Photoionization Detectors, Solid state/ Metal oxide Semiconductors, Catalytic, Infra Red, Laser, Holographi, Zeconia, Others (Carbon nanotube, Polymers, Paramagnetic and Thermal Conductivity)

3) By End-use: Medical, Building Automation and domestic appliances, Environmental, Petrochemical, Automotive, Industrial, Water and wastewater treatment, Food and beverages, Metals and chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Power Stations, Mining, R & D labs and Educational Institutes involved in research

Regional/ Geographic analysis

Asia-Pacific gas sensors market is witnessing a high growth due to high automation and growth of automobile industry in China and India where miniaturized and wireless components are integrated with hand- held devices for detection of inflammable and toxic gases. European market is growing due to strong regulations and high investments in R&D.

There is a growing demand for E-Compressors and E-turbo that use these components to limit hazardous emissions. High investments in medical, infrastructure and construction sectors due to high urbanization will provide opportunities for expansion of gas sensor markets in the region. The Japanese have focused on energy saving sensor which run for extended time by a battery. Gas sensors for CO2 and NO2 are introduced.

The domestic gas leakage detector and automatic control of air purifiers are the two applications of gas sensors. The market for O2 sensor for car engine control is growing. The measurement of very tiny concentration of gas will become one of the applications of the future. USA, Brazil, France and Spain also have large gas sensor markets.

Opportunities

Although gas sensors have almost matured in some fields, there are a variety of newly emerging markets with the innovations in the gas sensors. The importance of materials design in gas sensors can be viewed in semiconductor gas sensors and solid electrolyte gas sensors. R&D investments are going on in making sensor devices more intelligent and more quantitative.

In Europe, German and Italian market players are attempting to develop near infra-red trace gas sensors like tunable sources for high resolution spectroscopy, CO2 measurement, high ambience, precision up to 0.1 p.p.m. of traces for climatological, medical and industrial applications.

Key Players

The industry is fragmented and the players are adopting innovative strategies like product portfolio expansion and increased allocation for R&D. Sensirion AG has developed the world’s first component based on multi-pixel technology. Due to its small dimensions (2.45* 2.45* 0.75mm), these components can be integrated with multiple components. These sensors enable the devices to sense surroundings in a unique way such as recognizing smells and person’s breath.

Some other players are: ABB Ltd., Dynament, Bosch Sensortec, Siemens AG, Yokogava Electronic Corporation and Honeywell International Inc.

