The Global GigE Camera Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of about USD XX billion by the end of 2022.

GigE cameras are mainly useful for applications that require a high data transfer rate over long cable distances with low cost cabling.They can connect to the computer by using the GigE ports and are capable of transferring data at a high speed of about 1000 Mbps.

They are based on the GigE vision interface which transfers data through cables even at large distances of 100 meters using cat5e or cat6 cables with very minimal losses. Thus it is ideal for various imaging applications that are usually away from a dedicated computer.

Market Dynamics

The major drivers for this market is the device’s ability to connect numerous devices along with the capability to transfer data at a faster rate. It being able to transfer data at a longer distance and Increased Triggering and Synchronization are some of the responsible drivers.

The restraints faced by this market are the requirement of special GigE standard port and the excessive load that it offers on the CPU during the process.

Multi-Camera Networking is likely to create opportunities for intelligent traffic systems (ITS) and security applications in this market.

The only major challenge faced by this market is educating users on rapidly changing Machine Vision Standards.

Market Segmentation

The market for Global GigE Camera is primarily divided by four categories, they are

1) By Technology

Charge Coupled Device (CCD)

Complementary Metal- Oxide – Semiconductor (CMOS)

2) By Type

Area Scan

Line Scan

Others

3) By Application

Manufacturing Segment

Non-Manufacturing Segment

4) By Industry

Automotive

Medical Devices

Packaging

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Postal and Logistics

Military and Defence

Security and Surveillance

Geographic Analysis

Currently the global GigE camera market is being dominated by North America region in terms of total value. In the North America region, non-manufacturing applications of GigE cameras such as security & surveillance, intelligent transportation along with medical imaging are dominating which is mainly because of the high infrastructural development and high adoption of advanced technology in this region. On the other hand Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Key Players

There are a large number of companies that are involved in this market. Some of them are mentioned below

A&B software, Basler AG, EdmundOptics, IDS, IMPERX, JAI, Microscan, Ptgrey, Sony, Teledynedalsa, The Imaging Source

Currently Sony Corporation dominates the CMOS sensor segment for vision cameras, whereas Basler AG dominates the overall GigE camera market.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

