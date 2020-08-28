The Global GigE Camera Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of about USD XX billion by the end of 2022.
GigE cameras are mainly useful for applications that require a high data transfer rate over long cable distances with low cost cabling.They can connect to the computer by using the GigE ports and are capable of transferring data at a high speed of about 1000 Mbps.
They are based on the GigE vision interface which transfers data through cables even at large distances of 100 meters using cat5e or cat6 cables with very minimal losses. Thus it is ideal for various imaging applications that are usually away from a dedicated computer.
Market Dynamics
The major drivers for this market is the device’s ability to connect numerous devices along with the capability to transfer data at a faster rate. It being able to transfer data at a longer distance and Increased Triggering and Synchronization are some of the responsible drivers.
The restraints faced by this market are the requirement of special GigE standard port and the excessive load that it offers on the CPU during the process.
Multi-Camera Networking is likely to create opportunities for intelligent traffic systems (ITS) and security applications in this market.
The only major challenge faced by this market is educating users on rapidly changing Machine Vision Standards.
Market Segmentation
The market for Global GigE Camera is primarily divided by four categories, they are
1) By Technology
Charge Coupled Device (CCD)
Complementary Metal- Oxide – Semiconductor (CMOS)
2) By Type
Area Scan
Line Scan
Others
|
3) By Application
Manufacturing Segment
Non-Manufacturing Segment
4) By Industry
Automotive
Medical Devices
Packaging
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverages
Postal and Logistics
Military and Defence
Security and Surveillance
Geographic Analysis
Currently the global GigE camera market is being dominated by North America region in terms of total value. In the North America region, non-manufacturing applications of GigE cameras such as security & surveillance, intelligent transportation along with medical imaging are dominating which is mainly because of the high infrastructural development and high adoption of advanced technology in this region. On the other hand Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
Key Players
There are a large number of companies that are involved in this market. Some of them are mentioned below
A&B software, Basler AG, EdmundOptics, IDS, IMPERX, JAI, Microscan, Ptgrey, Sony, Teledynedalsa, The Imaging Source
Currently Sony Corporation dominates the CMOS sensor segment for vision cameras, whereas Basler AG dominates the overall GigE camera market.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
