A graphic processor is a single chip processor which boosts the performance of video and graphics and is used to lower the burden on CPU. Graphic processors are used in embedded systems, personal computers, consoles, workstations and mobile phones to deliver faster performance and better rendering.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for graphic applications like the rise of Graphic Information System (GIS) and immersive multimedia, use of graphics and animation content to promote ads and in gaming and movies are expected to drive the global graphic processors market. The need to provide high-resolution formats and enhanced effects without compromising the output quality in the entertainment and animation industry helps in maintaining a high demand for GPU’s.

Vendors in this market are increasingly investing in their R&D divisions to provide better functionality and to meet the requirements of end-consumers.The increased R&D spending by market vendors is a positive trend that is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

One of the major drivers in this market is the increasing demand for high memory graphic cards. With the advent of advanced games, there has been an increase in the demand for high memory graphics. The key challenge in this market is the high dependency on third-party semiconductor foundries. As a result of this high dependency, the vendors in the market face risks, in particular of mishaps in these foundries.

Market Segmentation

The Global Graphic Processors Market is segmented based on type into Dedicated Graphics, Integrated Graphics and Hybrid Graphics. On the basis of applications and end-users it is segmented into Embedded systems, Mobile Phones, Personal Computers, Work Stations, Game Consoles, Tablets, Notebooks, Media and entertainment. The notebooks segment is expected to dominate this industry throughout the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific regions are expected to witness high demand over the next few years. Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for almost 38% of the total market shares by the end of the forecast period. This may be attributed to increasing adoption of mobile computing devices as well as high demand for gaming applications in the region. North America is anticipated to witness a surge in demand, which may be attributed to rapid infrastructure development and high demand across the entertainment industry. Europe is also estimated to contribute considerably towards market growth.

Key Players

Major key players in the market include Intel, Nvidia, and AMD. Other prominent players in the industry include Sony, Toshiba, Micron Technology, Broadcom, Marvell Technology Group, Samsung Electronics, Freescale Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Stmicroelectronics, Qualcomm, HTC Corporation, Nokia, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronic Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Panasonic Corporation, and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited.

