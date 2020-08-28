In charge- coupled devices image sensors, pixels capture the light and move it to the edge of the chip where it is converted into digital signal whereas, the pixels in CMOS (complementary metal oxide device) capture the light and directly convert it into a digital signal. Uptake of CMOS Image sensors in automotive and consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth in the CMOS image sensors market in which Players are focusing on sound reduction.

Image sensors are mainly used in digital cameras and many imaging devices having application in industrial media, media and consumer use. Double digit growth is anticipated in cameras, smart phones and security cameras. There is also a competition between existing charge- coupled device (CCD) image sensors and the new metal oxide semi- conductor (CMOS) image sensors which are fuelling further growth of the image sensors markets. CMOS image sensors have clearly established an edge over CCD sensors due to higher level performance, better integration and cost advantages.

Market Dynamics

Increased demand for security and surveillance in industrial, commercial, building automation, infrastructure, defense, IoT and industrial internet of things (IIoT) have paved way for the development of market of image sensors. There is a growing interest for satellite imagery data analytics for efficient resource management. The major end- users for commercial satellite imaging are Google maps and Apple maps.

Many military and civilian applications involve in detecting object or activity such as a movement of military vehicle or vehicle tracking through hyper- spectral image sensors in imagery provide image data containing spatial and spectral information to detect military intrusion, insurgency and terrorists movement.

High resolution satellite imagery has applications in agriculture and natural resource management. Location based services (LBS) are in demand in navigation, local search, enterprise services, mobile advertisements, location based health- specific information, tourism, consumer tracking, business intelligence, oil & natural gas, mining, meteorology. All such factors will significantly drive global image sensors market.

Market Segmentation

Consumer electronics segment leads the market in terms of revenue with the rise of hand held devices across the world. Growing awareness about driver assistance and driver safety in automotive sector is adding fire power in the growth of global image sensors market. Segmentation is based on:

1) By Technology: CMOS Image Sensor, CCD Image Sensor, Hybrid Image Sensor

2) By Application: Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial Entertainment, Security and Surveillance, Motion Capture, Bar Code, Document Scanners, Geospatial data acquisition and mapping, Defense, Intelligence, Energy, Construction & Development, Natural Resource Management, Conservation & research, Disaster management, Others

3) By Array Type: Linear Image sensor, Area Image Sensor

4) By End users: Commercial Enterprises, Government, Defense, Civil Engineering, Forestry & Agriculture, Insurance, Energy

Regional/ Geographic analysis

Americas cover nearly 37% of the Global image sensors Market, led by USA (29.87%) followed by Asia- Pacific with 36% market share, led by Japan (20.08%) and Europe has 27% market share led by Germany (11.64%).

The key players are specifically focusing on Asia Pacific and North America for developing their businesses.

Opportunities

Increasing application of gesture recognition devices

Increasing application of self driving cars

Increasing application of body worn cameras

Developments in Optical molecular imaging techniques development, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), Light Detection and ranging (LIDAR), Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR), LDW (Lane Departure Warning)

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Hamamatsu Photonics, Sensor unlimited Inc, SYNERGY OPTOSYSTEMS CO. Unlimited, New image Technologies, Sony, Samsung, Canon, Omni Vision technologies Inc and STMicroelectronics N.V.

