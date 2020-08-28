Inductive proximity sensors are used for non-contact detection of metallic objects. An inductive proximity sensor can detect metal targets approaching the sensor, without physical contact with the target. Their operating principle is based on a coil and oscillator that creates an electromagnetic field in the close surroundings of the sensing surface.

End-users

Target audience of the inductive proximity sensor are as follows:

Raw material suppliers

Electronic design automation (EDA) & design tool vendors

Fabrication, wafer, & foundry process equipment vendors

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Fabless vendors, fabrication players

Intellectual property vendors

Original device manufacturers (ODMs)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Assembly, testing, & packaging vendors

Sensors chip traders & distributors

Market Dynamics

The growth towards smart phones, growing demand for automation and strong progress in capital investments are the key drivers which are making the Inductive Proximity Sensors market to grow efficiently and successfully.

Inductive Proximity Sensors are in a big demand in the automotive and industrial sector. The fastest developing application market is material handling. Proximity inductive sensors have become growingly popular as machine interfaces that are designed using touch panels to consistently answer to commands. The growth of the market is currently being restricted by limitation in product variation among different manufacturing companies.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type: Cylinder Sensors, Rectangular Sensors, Ring & Slot Sensors, Tubular Sensors and Others

Based on Application:

Industrial environments

Harsh environments

Food industry

Others (Entertainment, Retail, and Hospitality Industries)

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Apart from USA and Europe being the leader markets, Asia Pacific region is expected to estimate a huge growth rate when compared to other regions because of the presence of developing countries such as China & India.

Key Players

Balluff

Rockwell Automation

SICK

Eaton

Fargo Controls

Pepperl+Fuchs

IFM

Sunx Sensors (Panasonic)

Schneider Electric

Altech Corp

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

