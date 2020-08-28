Inductive proximity sensors are used for non-contact detection of metallic objects. An inductive proximity sensor can detect metal targets approaching the sensor, without physical contact with the target. Their operating principle is based on a coil and oscillator that creates an electromagnetic field in the close surroundings of the sensing surface.
End-users
Target audience of the inductive proximity sensor are as follows:
Raw material suppliers
Electronic design automation (EDA) & design tool vendors
Fabrication, wafer, & foundry process equipment vendors
Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)
Fabless vendors, fabrication players
Intellectual property vendors
Original device manufacturers (ODMs)
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)
Assembly, testing, & packaging vendors
Sensors chip traders & distributors
Market Dynamics
The growth towards smart phones, growing demand for automation and strong progress in capital investments are the key drivers which are making the Inductive Proximity Sensors market to grow efficiently and successfully.
Inductive Proximity Sensors are in a big demand in the automotive and industrial sector. The fastest developing application market is material handling. Proximity inductive sensors have become growingly popular as machine interfaces that are designed using touch panels to consistently answer to commands. The growth of the market is currently being restricted by limitation in product variation among different manufacturing companies.
Market Segmentation
Based on Type: Cylinder Sensors, Rectangular Sensors, Ring & Slot Sensors, Tubular Sensors and Others
Based on Application:
Industrial environments
Harsh environments
Food industry
Others (Entertainment, Retail, and Hospitality Industries)
Regional/Geographic Analysis
Apart from USA and Europe being the leader markets, Asia Pacific region is expected to estimate a huge growth rate when compared to other regions because of the presence of developing countries such as China & India.
Key Players
Balluff
Rockwell Automation
SICK
Eaton
Fargo Controls
Pepperl+Fuchs
IFM
Sunx Sensors (Panasonic)
Schneider Electric
Altech Corp
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Global Market segments
Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
