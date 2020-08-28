With the advances in technology and increasing need for automation, industrial control systems help these industries to stay protected from various problems. Industrial processes have further simplified with the development of networking technology and the advent of Industrial Control Systems (ICS).

Market Dynamics

The global industrial controls system market has been growing at a rapidly due to the rise of automation in the industrial sector across the globe. Growing usage of software in industrial control devices is likely to augment the PLC, DCS, and SCADA systems segments. Due to increasing demand in sectors such as food and beverages, chemicals and oil and gas, SCADA systems are expected to witness an exponential growth rate.

The industrial control system’s capability of providing infrastructure security is something that might interest the investors in taking this market seriously. The growing use of smart grids and cloud computing are also equally responsible for making the industrial contro l systems market attractive to investors.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application, and geography.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control systems (DCS), and progra mmable logic controllers (PLC). Based on components, the market is segmented into human-machine interface (HMI), programmable logic controllers (PLC), remote terminal units (RTU), SCADA communication systems, and others.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into electrical systems, water management, transportation, oil & gas, chemical industry, automobiles industry, the pharmaceutical industry, durable goods, food and beverage, and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe house almost all the top Industrial Control System companies granting themselves a dominant market share. Some Asian countries, such as India are showing great interest in Industrial Control Systems thereby making Asian market hot prospect for future investors.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, General Electric Co., and Omron Corp.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

