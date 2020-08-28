The Wireless Transmitter is a circuit that translates signals or data received into a form that can be transmitted over a distance across a wireless medium. The wireless transmitters have extensive applications in almost every field catering the needs of end-use industries. The wireless transmitter-LCD, wireless gateways, wireless I/O modules and others are categorized as the products available in the Industrial wireless transmitters’ market.

The increasing regulations in the Asia Pacific region and Europe have forced them to adopt the flow transmitters leading to the wireless transmitters’ market growth. The wireless transmitters are also used to measure a process or a system in place. The advancements in the wireless transmission technologies impact the growth of the Industrial wireless transmitter market.

End-user/Technology

Industrial wireless transmitters are extensively used in defense, transportation, pharmaceuticals, process, automotive industry, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical industries etc. The introduction of new technologies like multivariable transmitters is expected to spur the growth of the market in the future as the end user looks for the maximum utility.

Market Dynamics:

The increasing demand for the automotive industry coupled with the demands of the other industry is surging the growth of the industrial wireless transmitter market. The advancements in the technology of the wireless transmission will be impacting the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The industrial wireless transmitter is segmented as shown below

By types:

Pressure Transmitters

Flow Transmitters

Temperature Transmitters

Level Transmitters

Others

By Application:

Industrial Automation & Instrumentation

Food & Agriculture

Chemical Petrochemical

Energy & Power

Aerospace & Defense

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominates the industrial wireless transmitter market with the highest market share, followed by North America and Europe. The growth of the automobile industry in China, Malaysia, and Indonesia would impact the market growth of the Global Industrial wireless transmitter market positively

Opportunities

The technological challenges in bringing out the cost-effective and highly efficient industrial wireless transmitter products throw the opportunities for the vendors in the market to sustain in the competition. The thriving defense industry coupled with safety issues has increased the adoption of pressure and temperature transmitters in these regions. There is a wide scope for R&D in this market for inventing many efficient and cost-effective products.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are:

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S), Schneider Electric (France), ABB Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), and Emerson Electric (U.S)

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

