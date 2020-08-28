The magnetic field sensor ecosystem includes magnetic field sensor manufacturers that look after different phases in the value chain, such as R&D, manufacturers, technology suppliers, integrators, and end users. Magnetic Proximity Sensors are the preferred option for the recognition of non-contact magnets. These are most widely used in automotive and industrial uses. The fastest growing application market is material handling. The growth of the Magnetic Proximity Sensors market is currently being hindered by Limitation in sensing capabilities.
End-users
The target audience of magnetic proximity sensors are:
Magnetic sensor manufacturers
Automotive and consumer electronics companies
Semiconductor component suppliers
Magnetic sensor distributors, sales firms
Electronic system assemblers
Technology solution providers, design contractors
Electronics and semiconductor companies
Magnetic sensor material suppliers
Technology standards organizations, forums, alliances, and associations
Universities and research organizations
Government bodies
Market Dynamics
The Inclination of Growth towards Smart Phones, increasing demand for better automation with qualitative productivity and strong growth in capital investments are the key drivers which are making the Magnetic Proximity Sensors market to grow lucratively. Factors such as the growing responsiveness of monitoring and safety systems in automobiles coupled with the growing legislation on automotive protection are driving the global market for proximity sensors during the forecast period. Furthermore, the coming up of new automotive technologies and the increasing automobile production will enhance the acceptance of proximity sensors until 2020.
Market Segmentation
Based on Type:
Hall Effect Sensors (Hall Elements, Hall ICs)
Magnetoresistive Sensors (Anisotropic Magnetoresistive (AMR) Sensors, Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors, Tunnel Magnetoresistive (TMR) Sensors)
SQUID Sensors (Low-Temperature SQUID, High-Temperature SQUID)
Fluxgate Sensors
Others (Optically Pumped, Overhauser, Magneto-diode, Magneto-Optical, Magneto-inductive, Reed)
Based on Range: 10 Gauss (BIAS Magnetic Field Sensors)
Based on Application: Speed Sensing, Flow Rate Sensing, Detection/NDT, Position Sensing, Navigation and Electronic Compass, Others
Based on End-User Industry:
Transportation (Automotive, Marine, Railways)
Consumer Electronics (Consumer appliances, Smartphones, Gaming consoles, Wearables, Consumer drones, Others (Cameras, PCs, and Laptops))
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) (Currency Sorter/Detector/Counter, POS Terminal, ATM)
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial
Others (F&B, Energy & Power, and Research)
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America and Europe house almost all of the top Magnetic Proximity Sensors companies granting themselves a dominant market share. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to estimate a huge growth rate when compared to other regions because of the presence of developing countries such as China & India.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the market are GE, Eaton, Rockwell Automation,Omron,Panasonic, Freescale, Balluff, Honeywell, Festo, Fargo Controls
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Global Market segments
Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
