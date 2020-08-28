The magnetic field sensor ecosystem includes magnetic field sensor manufacturers that look after different phases in the value chain, such as R&D, manufacturers, technology suppliers, integrators, and end users. Magnetic Proximity Sensors are the preferred option for the recognition of non-contact magnets. These are most widely used in automotive and industrial uses. The fastest growing application market is material handling. The growth of the Magnetic Proximity Sensors market is currently being hindered by Limitation in sensing capabilities.

End-users

The target audience of magnetic proximity sensors are:

Magnetic sensor manufacturers

Automotive and consumer electronics companies

Semiconductor component suppliers

Magnetic sensor distributors, sales firms

Electronic system assemblers

Technology solution providers, design contractors

Electronics and semiconductor companies

Magnetic sensor material suppliers

Technology standards organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

Universities and research organizations

Government bodies

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064462

Market Dynamics

The Inclination of Growth towards Smart Phones, increasing demand for better automation with qualitative productivity and strong growth in capital investments are the key drivers which are making the Magnetic Proximity Sensors market to grow lucratively. Factors such as the growing responsiveness of monitoring and safety systems in automobiles coupled with the growing legislation on automotive protection are driving the global market for proximity sensors during the forecast period. Furthermore, the coming up of new automotive technologies and the increasing automobile production will enhance the acceptance of proximity sensors until 2020.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type:

Hall Effect Sensors (Hall Elements, Hall ICs)

Magnetoresistive Sensors (Anisotropic Magnetoresistive (AMR) Sensors, Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors, Tunnel Magnetoresistive (TMR) Sensors)

SQUID Sensors (Low-Temperature SQUID, High-Temperature SQUID)

Fluxgate Sensors

Others (Optically Pumped, Overhauser, Magneto-diode, Magneto-Optical, Magneto-inductive, Reed)

Based on Range: 10 Gauss (BIAS Magnetic Field Sensors)

Based on Application: Speed Sensing, Flow Rate Sensing, Detection/NDT, Position Sensing, Navigation and Electronic Compass, Others

Based on End-User Industry:

Transportation (Automotive, Marine, Railways)

Consumer Electronics (Consumer appliances, Smartphones, Gaming consoles, Wearables, Consumer drones, Others (Cameras, PCs, and Laptops))

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) (Currency Sorter/Detector/Counter, POS Terminal, ATM)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others (F&B, Energy & Power, and Research)

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe house almost all of the top Magnetic Proximity Sensors companies granting themselves a dominant market share. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to estimate a huge growth rate when compared to other regions because of the presence of developing countries such as China & India.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are GE, Eaton, Rockwell Automation,Omron,Panasonic, Freescale, Balluff, Honeywell, Festo, Fargo Controls

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064462

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609