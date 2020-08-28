Memristor is the fourth essential circuit component joining the resistor, capacitor, and inductor. Memristor is a recent introduction to the electronics components family which manages the stream of electrical current in a circuit and can also memorize the amount of charge flowed through it in its previous operations.

Memristors are non-volatile and very much into resisting discrepancy in current flow. The resistance offered is as per the variations. It keeps up the connection between time integrals of current and voltage across two terminal components. The first of its kind was developed much earlier, but for the commercial purpose it was HP research center in analog2008 takes the credit for its development.

End-user/Technology

The end-user of this technology belongs to verticals such as industrial, automotive, healthcare, IT & telecommunication and aerospace & defence.

Market Dynamics

The Global Memristors Market is expected to grow at around 71.2% CAGR within the next decade or so to reach approximately $384.51 millionby 2025.

Key factors driving the growth of this market is its advantages over other memories which are slower and limited capacity. Surging demand for smartphones, tablets, watches, and other smart wearable devices and mechanization of industries which involve robots ultimately requiring large memory.

Market Segmentation

The global memristor market is segmented based on type, categorized as molecular & ionic film memristor and spin-based & magnetic memristor. Molecular & ionic film memristor is further sub-segmented into polymeric memristor, titanium dioxide memristor and, others (resonant tunneling diode memristor and, manganite memristor). Again, magnetic memristor & Spin based is further classified into spin torque transfer (STT) and spintronic memristor.

Based on industry, the memristor market is categorized into electronics, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, industrial, automotive and healthcare. And, finally, in terms of geography, the memristor market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The products and vendors are segmented into different regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific(APAC), and the Middle East.

Opportunities

The memristor being very small and faster read & write timing, higher efficiency, endurance, and 3D design capabilities, have given it an edge over other memories, and is anticipated as a perfect substitute of flash memories having more performance efficiency and reliability.

Key Players

Some of The key players profiled in the report include HP development company, Intel Corporation, IBM, Knowm Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, Rambus Incorporated, Samsung, SanDisk Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Sk Hynix Inc., L.P., and Toshiba Corporation.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

