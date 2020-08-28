Multi-Axis Sensors are sensors that can quantify forces in up to 6 axes. It measures in x, y, z, moments and directions. The sensor helps in determining vector load in terms of directional coordinates. They are better than the multiple single axis sensors for the reason that this will be smaller, cheaper along with the connections being simpler.

Market Dynamics

The major share of the market is taken by the defense Industry. The analysis of the market shows that the major drivers of the growth in the market are expected to be:

Advancements in technology that enable more effective components at a lighter and smaller size;

Rapid rise of un-manned vehicles in both the defence and civilian applications;

Applications based on motion sensing are increasing, hence driving the market of Multi-Axis Sensor.

Some of the restraints are:

Integration drift error

Integration in existing systems is pretty complex

The need for ancillary component is also complicated

Computing complexity is substantially increasing.

Market Segmentation

Based on end users, the market segmentation can be done as follows: Machine tools, Semiconductor, Packaging and labelling, Material handling and Others.

These sensors can be used in various sectors such as

Aerospace

Automotive

Manufacturing

Biomedical instruments, and

Robotics.

Geographic Analysis

North American market is forecasted to be one of a superior market for Multi-Axis Sensor. This region possibly will continue to be one of the most eye-catching ones for the market until the end of 2022.

Key Players

The Multi-Axis Sensor market is vastly fragmented and competitive due to the presence of well-spread international and small & medium-sized players in this market. The market rivalry is expected to build up with the increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and increase in the mergers and acquisitions.

The key players in the market are:

ABB Group

Rexroth Bosch Group

Parker Hannifin

Galil

Mitsubishi Electric

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064466

