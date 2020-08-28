Organic Personal Care products are natural products created from natural plant extracts. These products do not contain any harmful chemicals or synthetic materials which may prove harmful to consumer’s health and the environment at large. There is a visible shift in the consumer’s preferences from the traditional cosmetics to the organic products.

Growing concerns about the effects of traditional chemical cosmetics on the environment, regulations mandating the use of organic products, rising health concerns and a strong liking towards organically made products have helped the market to grow globally.

Market Dynamics

Increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of organic products, rising disposable incomes and lifestyle standards, increasing R&D expenditure, growing popularity of online sales channels, technological innovations, rising air pollution levels, increasing consciousness about the environment, favourable regulations and cost-effective production techniques are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the global organic personal care market.

A few of the factors posing a threat to the growth of this market are instability in raw material availability &supply, better results obtained from advanced beauty products and the short shelf life of organic products. The cost of the organic products being on the higher side as compared to the synthetic products is also an issue that can hamper the growth of the market globally.

Market Segmentation

The Global Organic Personal Care Market has been segmented on the basis of Product type, Distribution Channel and Geography.

Segmentation by Product Type

Skin Care

Oral Care

Hair Care

Makeup Cosmetics

Others

Organic Skin Care products hold a major share of the market mainly due to increased use of herbs and fruits in skin care products. Hair care products are expected to post the highest growth mainly on the heels of rising use of natural ingredients in these products.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Retail Sales

Online Sales

Retail sales are the major contributors due to their reach and presence but online sales are fast making inroads in the market and are predicted to have robust growth.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America holds the highest market share by region followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Developing markets for cosmetics like Mexico are propelling the North American market. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest rate of growth.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

Major opportunities and new product launches in countries like Mexico is driving the North American Market. The factors facilitating growth in Europe are rising preference towards organic products and favourable regulations supporting organic products. Asia-Pacific is poised to show a huge jump on the heels of increasing consumption of cosmetics in developing countries. Also, awareness about UV rays effects and concerns about hair fall and ageing are also propelling growth in this market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global organic personal care market are The Body Shop, Kiehl’s, Bare Essentials, Aveda Corp., Yves Rocher, Natura Cosmeticos S.A, Amway, Burt’s Bee, L’Oral International, The Hain Celestial Group, Arbonne International and Estee Lauder.

