Motor is a crucial piece of machinery used in the working of any industrial sector. Due to the existence of number of hazardous zones in the industrial sectors, the need for safety drives and motors have become imperative.

Safety motors possess features which provides resistance to hazards by controlling speed and torque of the system. These devices also lead to optimal process control and significant energy savings.

The safety drives provide features that help reduce & minimize machine time and increase productivity while keeping both the personnel as well as the equipment safe from any kind of damage.

Market Dynamics

Over the forecasted period, the global market for Safety drives and motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.7% .

The primary factors contributing to the growth of Global market of Safety drives and Motors are surging demand forIndustry Safety Standards, Safe Equipment, and need for cost-effective systems. Also, technological innovation and designing of flexible systems that can offer reliable functionality as well as the high degree of cost-effectiveness, further fuels the growth of global market.

The complexity of industry- wide standards that are referred top globally, posed the biggest challenge for the industry in terms of usability & acceptability.

Market Segmentation

The Global market for Safety Drives market can be broadly segmented on the basis of:

Types – includes AC Drives, DC Drives and others. Over the forecasted period, this segment is expected to witness the largest growth, accounting for the maximum market share.

Application – consist of different industries like: Pharmaceutical, Energy & Power, Petroleum & Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Construction and others. In the years to come, with all the major developments in Energy & Power and construction industry, demand for safety drives & motor is expected to grow at a tremendous rate.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Globally, North America accounts for the largest market for safety drives and motors, followed by Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific. Over the forecasted period, emerging economies are expected to witness the fastest growth due to increased awareness and demand coming as a result of increased urbanisation.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global market for safety drives and motors are as follows : Rockwell Automation, ABB Limited, Beckhoff, SIGMATEK Safety Systems, Siemens, B&R, Hoerbiger, Pilz, WEG,KOLLMORGEN, GE, Schneider Electric, Solomon, KEBA, CG Global and others,

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064486

