Surge Arresters or Surge Protection Devices (SPD) are the devices that are used to protect the telecommunication systems and electrical power systems from damages caused by external or internal events. External events may consist of lightning, and internal damages can be caused due to switching events. Thus to protect the device from over-voltage transients, surge arresters are installed and attached to the conductor in the system. However, it must be noted that surge arresters do not protect the system from direct lightning.

It only protects the system from the over-voltage transients caused by the lightning by diverting the lightning to the ground. The arrestor keeps the voltage of the equipment under control and withstanding limits and provides electric protection.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064500

Based on the level of efficiency, the surge arresters are rated. There are two basic requirements that any surge arrester has to fulfil: It must remain thermally stable in all the conditions, and it should be rated to provide the sufficient amount of electric protection to the system.

End-users

The end users of the Global Surge Arresters Market mainly include the companies with commercial, residential and industrial applications.

Market Dynamics

Few factors promoting Global Surge Arresters Market are the rapid industrialization in major parts of the world and establishment of large industries and factories in these regions.

North America is currently leading the global market for surge arresters with approximately 30% of the share and revenue of around $545.2 Billion. Following America are Europe and the Asia Pacific, where industrialization is on the rise.

Especially in India and China, surge arrester market is seeing a boom, and overall in Asia, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2021.

Recently, there have also been many instances where heavy losses have been incurred by industries due to damage caused by voltage fluctuations. This has encouraged industrialists to adopt surge arresters to avoid unnecessary damages and repair costs.

But one of the major reasons why surge arresters market is not expanding rapidly is the high cost of installation. Also, they have no live line capabilities, and the earth connection of the surge arresters have to be periodically checked. Also, their current handling capacities are very limited, and they can only be used with the systems where the system voltage does not exceed 33kV. Hence there are a few limitations which are hampering the growth of the global surge arrester market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Surge Arresters Market is segmented into the following categories:

Product: Low Voltage Arresters, Medium Voltage Arresters, High Voltage Arresters

Type: Rod arrester, Horn Gap Arrester, Multigap Arrester, Expulsion type arrester and Metal oxide arrester

Application: Household, Industrial, Commercial

Geography: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Some of the major regions dominating in the Global Surge Arresters Market are North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Out of these, North America is the biggest player with a market value of around $545.2 Million. Also, the global market for surge arresters has been estimated to be worth around $1.7 Billion.

It is also expected to grow at a rate of 5.10% up to 2021 and is projected to reach around $2.4 Billion by that time. Concern over depleting sources of energy and inclination towards the production of energy through non-renewable resources is what is driving the industry in these regions.

Key Players

The major players in this field are Emerson Electric, General Electric, and Eaton Corporation. And these are ruling the market in North America. Some of the other companies are Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Crompton Greaves, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, and Legrand S.A.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064500

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609