Thermistors are one of the most accurate types of temperature sensors. Thermistor is a temperature sensing element composed of sintered semiconductor material which exhibits a large change in resistance proportional to a small change in temperature. The progress of the Thermistors Temperature Sensors market is currently being restricted by maturity of important end-user segment and dominance of legacy temperature sensor technologies.

End-user

Target audience of the Thermistor Temperature Sensors are as follows:

Temperature sensor-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

Temperature sensors manufacturers

Component suppliers

OEMs

Professional service/solution providers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

System integrators

Market Dynamics

The growth towards vehicle production, presence of a strong aftermarket, and growing trends of security and surveillance are the key drivers which are making the thermistors temperature sensors market to grow efficiently and successfully. With the robust development in the manufacturing and the electronics industries globally, the demand for temperature sensors will see a tremendous growth globally in the coming years.

With leading competitors offering almost same product categories with narrow differentiating points, the competition within the market is very high. To sustain in this environment, these companies are likely to concentrate on consolidating the market by acquiring smaller manufacturers in the near future.

Although the growth scenario of the global market for temperature sensors is positive, the decreasing prices of these sensors may act as an obstacle in the otherwise upward-moving market in the near future.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type:

Bimetallic temperature sensors

Temperature sensor IC’s

Thermistors

Resistive temperature detectors (RTDs)

Thermocouples

Infrared temperature sensors

Fibre optic temperature sensors

Based on Sensing Method:

Contact Temperature Sensor

Non-contact Temperature Sensor

Based on End-use Application: Process end-use applications, Chemicals and petrochemical, Oil & gas, Advanced fuels, Metals, Energy & power, Food & beverages, Glass, Plastics, Refining and Others

Based on Non-process End-use Applications: Electrical and electronics, HVAC, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & defence

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe are the prime regional markets for temperature sensors across the world. Since last few years, North America came out to be the leading contributor to the global market for temperature sensors with a large market share.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing government initiatives to develop the medical and healthcare sector in the region.

In the coming years, this regional market is predicted to retain its position on account of the swift rise in the oil and gas industry. However, Asia Pacific is expected to present the most promising opportunities for growth in the coming years, owing to the significant rise in the semiconductor and electronics and the manufacturing industries in this region, notes the research study.

Key Players

The top six players, namely, Texas Instruments Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, and STMicroelectronics N.V.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

