Thermistors are one of the most accurate types of temperature sensors. Thermistor is a temperature sensing element composed of sintered semiconductor material which exhibits a large change in resistance proportional to a small change in temperature. The progress of the Thermistors Temperature Sensors market is currently being restricted by maturity of important end-user segment and dominance of legacy temperature sensor technologies.
End-user
Target audience of the Thermistor Temperature Sensors are as follows:
Temperature sensor-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances
Temperature sensors manufacturers
Component suppliers
OEMs
Professional service/solution providers
Research organizations and consulting companies
Semiconductor product designers and fabricators
System integrators
Market Dynamics
The growth towards vehicle production, presence of a strong aftermarket, and growing trends of security and surveillance are the key drivers which are making the thermistors temperature sensors market to grow efficiently and successfully. With the robust development in the manufacturing and the electronics industries globally, the demand for temperature sensors will see a tremendous growth globally in the coming years.
With leading competitors offering almost same product categories with narrow differentiating points, the competition within the market is very high. To sustain in this environment, these companies are likely to concentrate on consolidating the market by acquiring smaller manufacturers in the near future.
Although the growth scenario of the global market for temperature sensors is positive, the decreasing prices of these sensors may act as an obstacle in the otherwise upward-moving market in the near future.
Market Segmentation
Based on Product Type:
Bimetallic temperature sensors
Temperature sensor IC’s
Thermistors
Resistive temperature detectors (RTDs)
Thermocouples
Infrared temperature sensors
Fibre optic temperature sensors
Based on Sensing Method:
Contact Temperature Sensor
Non-contact Temperature Sensor
Based on End-use Application: Process end-use applications, Chemicals and petrochemical, Oil & gas, Advanced fuels, Metals, Energy & power, Food & beverages, Glass, Plastics, Refining and Others
Based on Non-process End-use Applications: Electrical and electronics, HVAC, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & defence
Regional/Geographic Analysis
Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe are the prime regional markets for temperature sensors across the world. Since last few years, North America came out to be the leading contributor to the global market for temperature sensors with a large market share.
This growth can be attributed to the increasing government initiatives to develop the medical and healthcare sector in the region.
In the coming years, this regional market is predicted to retain its position on account of the swift rise in the oil and gas industry. However, Asia Pacific is expected to present the most promising opportunities for growth in the coming years, owing to the significant rise in the semiconductor and electronics and the manufacturing industries in this region, notes the research study.
Key Players
The top six players, namely, Texas Instruments Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, and STMicroelectronics N.V.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Global Market segments
Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
