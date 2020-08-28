Circuit breakers are switches designed to protect an electrical circuit from harm caused by excess current, typically due to short-circuit or overload. Vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) uses vacuum as the medium in arcing chamber to quench the electric arc generated during circuit interruption after a fault is detected. It contains, cools, and extinguishes the arc. This automatic removal of power from a faulty system can be reset and used multiple times.

The advantage of vacuum circuit breakers over its other counterparts is that it has minimal arcing as there is nothing to ionize other than the contact material. Hence it has higher insulating strength than any other medium. VCBs are maintenance free and have longer life expectancy than the others.

They are faster and safer with no fire hazard of explosions. They are lighter, noiseless, and produce no exhaust gas to be removed in the atmosphere during its operation. They are frequently used in medium voltage switchgear.

End-user/Technology

The major end-users of vacuum circuit breakers are in the energy & power, mining, and transportation industry. All industry that utilizes electricity will find applications for vacuum circuit breakers, especially at medium voltages. They are used in applications such as repetitive switching and current interruption in electricity distribution networks. They are also used in industrial motors and transformer feeder switching.

Market Dynamics

The demand for vacuum circuit breakers is mainly driven by its faster operation, best in class safety benefits, longer life, and low maintenance cost. It is also more environment-friendly than other circuit breakers.

This increasing demand is constrained by its high costs, inefficiency at high voltages, and vacuum losses.

Another impediment is the uneconomical production in smaller quantities and for higher voltages. These same constraints entail multi-billion opportunity for growth in this industry as the technology improves and costs come down.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented in terms of the products type, and by its application.

Segmentation based on products includes classifications of low, medium, and high voltages VCBs. Based on application, it can be classified on the basis of the industrial sectors of its end users.

All of the above segmentations are fluid as new technologies emerge for different sectors. Additionally, the geographical concentration of the markets and the makers give an additional layout to these segments.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

APAC (China, Japan), Europe (Germany), and North America (USA) house almost all of the top vacuum circuit breakers manufacturing companies, granting them a dominant market share. Europe and North America currently drive the market technologically, whereas APAC (China, India) is the largest market. Future growth will come from APAC with their booming economies and growing population requirements.

Opportunities

The replacement of older circuit breakers by vacuum circuit breakers provides newer opportunities in the mature markets. Research and development for cheaper vacuum circuit breakers for higher voltages is another area of opportunity. The developing economies with their growing domestic and industrial electrification needs for smart transmission and distribution networks provide further opportunities for growth.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include ABB, Alston, China XD, Crompton Greaves, Eaton, General Electric, Hitachi, Huayi, Koncar Electrical, People Electrical Appliance, Schneider, Siemens, and Toshiba.

