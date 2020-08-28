Global Agricultural Surfactants Market

By Substrate Type (Bio-Based Surfactants, Synthetic Surfactants), By Type (Nonionic, Cationic, Anionic), By Application (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides), By Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of World).

Market Overview:

The Global Agricultural Surfactants Market was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% from 2017 to 2025.

Agricultural Surfactants have many benefits like increasing the retention of spray droplets and moving the spread on the leaf surface. These are gaining importance in recent times due to the efficiency of the agrochemicals which improves the yield and quality of the agriculture produce. Many herbicides are used in the agriculture industry to kill and control weeds. The major factor for growth of this market is increased practice of protected agriculture, by means of precision farming.

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008076

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High pressure on global production of food.

1.2 Better farming practices and Technologies.

1.3 Adopting protected agriculture and precision farming.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Major environmental concerns.

2.2 Usage of modified seeds.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Agricultural Surfactants Market is segmented on the basis of Substrate Type, Type, Application and Region.

1. By Substrate Type:

1.1 Bio-Based Surfactants

1.2 Synthetic Surfactants

2. By Type:

2.1 Nonionic

2.2 Cationic

2.3 Anionic

2.4 Amphoteric

3. By Application:

3.1 Herbicides

3.2 Insecticides

3.3 Fungicides

3.4 Other Agricultural Surfactants

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Akzonobel

3. Solvay S.A.

4. Wilbur-Ellis Company

5. Croda International Plc.

6. DOW Chemical Company

7. Evonik Industries

8. Huntsman

9. Nufarm Limited

10. Helena Chemical Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Agricultural Surfactants Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

