Personnel protection is becoming the primary concern in today’s processes. Wherever machines perform high-risk movements, the relevant health and safety ought to be observed. Safety sensors are widely used to monitor the work place environment, providing timely indications in order to prevent haphazards.
Market Dynamics
The global safety sensors market is driven by the increasing awareness for the safety of workers and other stakeholders in the construction and manufacturing industry. Moreover, the rigorous government regulations off-late for the safety at workplace are also aiding to the growth of this market. In addition, the technological advancements across all the sectors are further creating a buzz for automation.
It is not denying the fact that sensors play an important role in the automation process. Hence, the demand for automation is in return accelerating the growth for global safety sensors market.
However, the friction offered to these safety sensors is the high installation charge. Above all, the safety sensors are automated in nature and have provided evidences of malfunction in recent pasts by giving false indications which lead to chaos at the workplace. This, in return is hindering market growth.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of end centric industries, global safety sensors and switches market can be categorized on the basis of sensor types, application, and geography.
On the basis of sensor types the market can be segregated into:
Accelerometers
Capacitive
Hall Effect Sensors
Heat Transfer
MEMS
Biosensors
Methane
Microbial
BOD Sensors
Image Sensors
CMOS
CCD image sensors
Motion Detectors
On the basis of application, the market is divided into:
Defense
Construction
Oil and Gas
Healthcare
Mining
Manufacturing
Logistics, and
Food and Beverages
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The Safety Sensors market is analyzed on the basis of geography, which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific especially China, India & Russia, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific and Brazil in Latin America are looked forward to having the steepest growth in global safety sensors and switches market. North America and Europe known to be the adapters of technology have the largest share of global safety sensors and switches market owing to the existence of majority of suppliers and end user industries.
Key players
Some of the major players in the market include Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Allen Bradley, Omron Corporation, Schmersal Gmbh & Co. KG, IFM Efector GmbH, Siemens, ABB ltd, Keyence Corporation, Baumer Limited, AMETEK Factory Automation, Asteel Sensor and Delphi, etc.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Global Market segments
Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
