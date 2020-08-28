The Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
The factors such advancement in multicore technology for consumer electronics, rising chip design cost and expenditure and growing demand for connected devices are driving the growth of this market. Rising design costs and growing time-to-market pressure are forcing companies to seek semiconductor IP manufacturers.
The various applications of the market include devices such as mobiles and tablets, automotive and computers. The major drivers of the market are the emerging consumer devices adoption and rising demand for connected devices.
Market Dynamics
Reducing manufacturing and design costs andexponential growth in the electronics industry are the key drivers of the semiconductor (silicon) IP market. The new technological developments and the increasing use of various technologically-forward devices also have a major role in driving the market demand for the semiconductor IP market. Continuous changes in the development or functionality of chips might lead the market to a dead-end, and hence, multiple precautions need to be taken. Upgrading the equipment on a timely basis needs to be the focus of this market.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented into hard IP and soft IP. Soft IP segmentdominatesin termsof market share mainly because of the uptake of the netlist and synthesizable cores in various applications.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacificaccount for the maximum market share in semiconductor (silicon) IP market. This is primarily because of the rapidly expanding consumer electronics market in China,India, and Japan, which have upped demand of processor IP such as CPU processor IP, and different microprocessors IP as well as physical IP.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include ARM Limited, Intel Corporation, Silicon Image Inc., Cadence Design System, Storage Technology Inc.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
