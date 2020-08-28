Smart sensor is a device that takes input from physical environment and uses built- in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and process data before passing it on. High reliability, minimal cost, high performance and scalability are its benefits. Smart sensor is used extensively for IOT (Internet of Things) which transmits data through available network. Smart sensors ease digital processing, data conversion and interaction with external devices.
Smart sensors have become an integral part of our daily lives; we interact with several sensors while performing daily tasks. They are either offered as end products or they are integrated into other products for providing sensory information.
The smart sensor technology has advanced to gain adoption in several application segments. Industrial, healthcare and automotive segments have attained maturity in this market. High growth is expected in the global smart sensors market due to the increase in the use of smart phones, vehicles, smart cities, IOT and increased usage of security measures.
Market Dynamics
Major growth drivers of the global Sensors market are technological advancements in MEMS and high demand from smart sensors in the healthcare industry where there is a marked rise due to performance and reliability improvements. Other drivers are- concern toward security and surveillance, rising need for energy efficient devices and favorable government initiatives.
Smart sensors are deployed in health monitoring, medical diagnostics and biomedical applications. The size reduction and miniaturization are the other drivers. The growing demand for smart devices and wearable electronics in the consumer electronics sector is the major growth driver of the smart sensor market.
High acquisition costs and customization issues may hinder the rate of growth in this market.
Restraints: Lack of privacy, Complex structure, High replacement and deployment cost, High price and Lack of data
Market Segmentation
1) By Type
Smart pressure sensors
Touch sensor
Image Sensor
Smart temperature sensor
Smart position sensor
Smart motion and occupancy sensor
Flow sensors
Humidity sensors
Light sensors
Water Sensors
2) By End User
Automotive Industry
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Infrastructure
Medical Equipment
Avionics
Food and beverages
3) By Technology
MEMS (Miniaturized Mechanical and Electromechanical elements made by techniques of micro- fabrication)
Optical Spectrometry
Complimentary Metal- Oxide Semi- conductor (CMOS) technology
4) By Components (ADC, DAC, Microcontroller)
Analog to digital
Digital to Analog
MEMS Accelerometer
MEMS Gyroscopes
Digital Compass
Combos Sensor
5) By Application
Aerospace and Defense
Technology and Automation
Healthcare
Building Automation
Industrial Automation
Consumer Electronics
Regional/ Geographic analysis
The smart sensors market in America is the strong contributor of revenue due to the demand for smart homes and IOT. The Asia- Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the demand from end-user industries like consumer electronics and automotive.
Japan, China and India have a great demand for sensing technologies among the various sectors such as textiles and material manufacturing. Europe holds 34% of the global smart sensors market due to large size of aerospace, defense and automotive applications. After Europe come North America, Asia- Pacific and Rest of the world.
Opportunities
High investment in R&D
Growing inclination towards IOT
Demand for automobile and electronics
Development of Smart Cities
Security issues
Key Players
Infineon Technologies AG
ABB Ltd.
Siemens AG
Yokogava Electric Corporation
NXP Semiconductors N. V.
Eaton corp.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Global Market segments
Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
