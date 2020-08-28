Smart sensor is a device that takes input from physical environment and uses built- in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and process data before passing it on. High reliability, minimal cost, high performance and scalability are its benefits. Smart sensor is used extensively for IOT (Internet of Things) which transmits data through available network. Smart sensors ease digital processing, data conversion and interaction with external devices.

Smart sensors have become an integral part of our daily lives; we interact with several sensors while performing daily tasks. They are either offered as end products or they are integrated into other products for providing sensory information.

The smart sensor technology has advanced to gain adoption in several application segments. Industrial, healthcare and automotive segments have attained maturity in this market. High growth is expected in the global smart sensors market due to the increase in the use of smart phones, vehicles, smart cities, IOT and increased usage of security measures.

Market Dynamics

Major growth drivers of the global Sensors market are technological advancements in MEMS and high demand from smart sensors in the healthcare industry where there is a marked rise due to performance and reliability improvements. Other drivers are- concern toward security and surveillance, rising need for energy efficient devices and favorable government initiatives.

Smart sensors are deployed in health monitoring, medical diagnostics and biomedical applications. The size reduction and miniaturization are the other drivers. The growing demand for smart devices and wearable electronics in the consumer electronics sector is the major growth driver of the smart sensor market.

High acquisition costs and customization issues may hinder the rate of growth in this market.

Restraints: Lack of privacy, Complex structure, High replacement and deployment cost, High price and Lack of data

Market Segmentation

1) By Type

Smart pressure sensors

Touch sensor

Image Sensor

Smart temperature sensor

Smart position sensor

Smart motion and occupancy sensor

Flow sensors

Humidity sensors

Light sensors

Water Sensors

2) By End User

Automotive Industry

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Infrastructure

Medical Equipment

Avionics

Food and beverages

3) By Technology

MEMS (Miniaturized Mechanical and Electromechanical elements made by techniques of micro- fabrication)

Optical Spectrometry

Complimentary Metal- Oxide Semi- conductor (CMOS) technology

4) By Components (ADC, DAC, Microcontroller)

Analog to digital

Digital to Analog

MEMS Accelerometer

MEMS Gyroscopes

Digital Compass

Combos Sensor

5) By Application

Aerospace and Defense

Technology and Automation

Healthcare

Building Automation

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Regional/ Geographic analysis

The smart sensors market in America is the strong contributor of revenue due to the demand for smart homes and IOT. The Asia- Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the demand from end-user industries like consumer electronics and automotive.

Japan, China and India have a great demand for sensing technologies among the various sectors such as textiles and material manufacturing. Europe holds 34% of the global smart sensors market due to large size of aerospace, defense and automotive applications. After Europe come North America, Asia- Pacific and Rest of the world.

Opportunities

High investment in R&D

Growing inclination towards IOT

Demand for automobile and electronics

Development of Smart Cities

Security issues

Key Players

Infineon Technologies AG

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Yokogava Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N. V.

Eaton corp.

Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

