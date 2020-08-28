Occupancy sensors are the sensors that turn off and on the light automatically depending on the vacancy. It is a significant development in the sensors market as it saves energy and makes life convenient and easier. Energy saving has been a crucial for growth in any economy, as a result government is also coming with several policies to save energy. Combining with other technologies and efficient lighting, it can help to save up to 30% of energy.

Further, the market scenario is highly competitive with the advancement of technology. This has led to huge R&D investments in this field, which results the market to gain traction. Though, the market is expected to face some hindrances due to complex installation process and lack of interoperability of wired occupancy sensors, it is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Occupancy sensors market has witnessed several technological developments since their growth is due to increasing demand for energy saving devices in the market. The increasing demand for energy efficient devices, fast growing Asian economies, and favorable government regulations are the key drivers which are making the Wired Occupancy Sensors market to grow efficiently and successfully. There is a great potential to reduce the energy consumption by mounting occupancy sensors in buildings.

The growth in the real estate sector is another major driver for the occupancy sensing market, as the number of construction projects are increasing. The growth of the market is however being restricted by false triggering of switch by sensors, and incompatibility concerns when it comes to wireless network systems. The global pressure sensors market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type:

Ultrasonic

Infrared (IR)

Ultrasonic + Passive Infrared (PIR)

On the basis on the End Users/Applications:

Industrial

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America dominates the market commanding a large market share. The increasing demand for energy-efficient devices is the primary drivers for the market growth in this region. In addition, the European region for the market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Supportive government plans is one of the key factors behind this growth.

For instance, Energy Efficiency Directive is an initiative by the European Union and it was established in October 2012 to set the measures which would help the European Union to achieve ~20% of energy efficiency target by 2020. This Directive requires all European Union countries to use energy more resourcefully at all levels of the energy chain from its creation to its final usage and disposal.

Key Players

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Leviton

Cooper Industries

GE

Philips

Hubbell Automation

Texas Instruments

Johnson Controls

Lutron Electronics

Pammvi Group

Acuity Brands

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

