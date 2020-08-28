Wireless technology uses radio waves to transmit information without cables or wiring. Although wireless communications have been used since 1876, the technology is now being extensively used to create wireless computer networks. It serves a dual advantage to the users making the device mobile along with saving the total expenditure on it.

Market Dynamics

The wireless audio device market is expected to witness high growth potential over the next six years owing to the upswing in demand for information systems especially in the field of entertainment technologies. Wireless technology has played a pivotal role in the development of the semiconductors and the electronic devices which forms the basics of these wireless devices.

It is denying the fact that the demand for sound-bars, microphones, speakers and headphones has considerably increased over the last five years which has significantly boosted the wireless audio device market. Increased sales of audio systems have helped the audio industry to adapt according to consumers’ changing trends. Issues in delivering high quality audio signals are further a challenge to the wireless audio device market.

The major drivers of the wireless audio device market are increasing requirement for mobility, high stress on semiconductor constituents for wireless devices, advancement in technologies and introduction of new easy-to use and easy-to-port devices.

A wireless audio device offers much more flexibility and connectivity as compared to its wired counterpart. Increasing consumer applications supplementing the wireless devices has opened up new avenues in the industry. Leading players have emphasized on tapping the growth potential in the lucrative Middle Eastern market.

Market Segmentation

The wireless audio device market is segmented based on the basis of application, product, and technology.

The product segment can be categorized into:

Wireless Speaker System

Microphone

Sound Bar

Power Amplifier

A/V Controller

Radio Tuner

Headphone

On the basis of application the market can be segregated into:

Automotive

Consumer

Home Application, and

Special & Commercial Application.

Several standards incorporating wireless devices include:

Wi-Fi

SKAA

Bluetooth

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The wireless audio devices market is analyzed on the basis of geography, which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2015 due to higher adoption of electronic devices and high disposable income of consumers.

Key players

Some of the major players in the market include DEI Holdings Inc., Sony Corporation, Philips Electronics Corporation, Logitech International SA, Avnera Corporation, Sonos Inc., VOXX International Corporation, Bose Corporation, UE (Logitech), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, etc.

