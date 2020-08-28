Flow sensors are used to precisely determine the flow rate of intake of the fluid used in the said process such as a combustion engine. There are many such flow sensors which use a heated element and a downstream temperature sensor to indicate the fluid flow rate. These sensors might be used in a host of processes and industries such as automotive, power, oil and gas, healthcare and places which might need a measurement of flow of fluids and wireless sensors facilitate this measurement remotely.
Market Dynamics
Wireless Flow Sensors include mainly three components the flow sensor, RF receiver and RF transmitter. With today’s technology installation of flow sensors does not require expensive digging to install power or I/O wiring, trenching or drilling, in the automotive sector, there are two types of flow sensors which are majorly used, the active and the passive safety sensors.
These sensors have witnessed a tremendous growth owing to the growing need for accident mitigation systems. Moreover, hazardous emissions have led to the formation of legislations to control emissions and has resulted in the need for monitoring the same.
The growth of the Wireless Flow Sensors Market is currently being hindered by environmental impact on sensors and maturity of end-user segment. Now a days, the manufacturers are investing in R&D activities to enhance the accuracy and reliability and these are major product selection criteria. The industry participants also emphasize on heavy product differentiation in order to avoid any price competition.
Market Segmentation
The Global Wireless Flow Sensors Market can be segmented on the basis of type. The major types would be ultrasonic flow meters, differential flow meters, mass flow meters, velocity flow meters, and others. The second differentiation is the by industry, such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, environmental, process industries, consumer electronics, automotive, and others.
Geographical Analysis
The global wireless flow sensors market is segregated in into following major geographical areas the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia pacific. While the Americas and Europe have been the traditional hot beds for automation and processes management and accuracy, they have a major chunk of the market. Asia Pacific is fast catching up with a high number of developing countries going urban and technologically advanced rapidly the demand for these sensors is going to see a steep upturn.
Key Players
The key players in the global Wireless Sensors market are GE, Atmel Corporation, Apprion Inc., Aruba Networks GmbH, BAE Systems, Dust Networks, Chevron Corporation, Gastronics, Ambient Micro LLC, Emerson Network Power, Sensirion, and Microstrain Sensing Systems.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
