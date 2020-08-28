Safety programmable controllers are devices used in critical situations which could lead to death or any such grievous situation if they are not performing as per expectations of the operator. For example in a nuclear reactor system, if there is some fault in the shutdown process it may lead to the grievous situation.

Safety controllers are guaranteed to perform in such case. Safety programmable controllers have an additional microprocessor and circuit for continuous detection and constant monitoring of the functioning of the device, thus making it impossible for the device to fail.

There are set standards such as EN ISO 13849-1/2, IEC/EN 62061, and IEC 61131 for incorporating safety technologies into products. Programmable controllers can be tested for functionality if input circuits whereas standard safety controllers cannot be tested.

End-user/Technology

End users of this technology are manufacturing plants in automotive sector, pharmaceutical, oil and gas etc. Such controllers help safeguard life of workers who handle life threatening equipment’s. Malfunctioning of an equipment can adversely affect life of workers in the company premises so organisations spend significant amount to avoid such dreadful situation.

Market dynamics

The global market for safety programmable controllers is estimated to be USD XX billion in 2016. Based on the estimations it is supposed to reach USD XX billion by 2021.

The market is poised to grow due to rising awareness of safety standards. Organisations adopting safety standards are seen as a good place to work. Corporations are taking safety controllers to avoid unfortunate situations with labor working with equipment.

Market segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of geography, end users, and type of controller.

Key Players

Key players in the market include Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric and Siemens.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

