The factors such advancement in multicore technology for consumer electronics, rising chip design cost and expenditure and growing demand for connected devices are driving the growth of this market.

Rising design costs and growing time-to-market pressure are forcing companies to seek semiconductor IP manufacturers. The various applications of the market include devices such as mobiles and tablets, automotive and computers. The major drivers of the market are the emerging consumer devices adoption and rising demand for connected devices.

Market Dynamics

Reducing manufacturing and design costs andexponential growth in the electronics industry are the key drivers of the semiconductor (silicon) IP market. The new technological developments and the increasing use of various technologically-forward devices also have a major role in driving the market demand for the semiconductor IP market. Continuous changes in the development or functionality of chips might lead the market to a dead-end, and hence, multiple precautions need to be taken. Upgrading the equipment on a timely basis needs to be the focus of this market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented into hard IP and soft IP. Soft IP segmentdominatesin termsof market share mainly because of the uptake of the netlist and synthesizable cores in various applications.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacificaccount for the maximum market share in semiconductor (silicon) IP market. This is primarily because of the rapidly expanding consumer electronics market in China,India, and Japan, which have upped demand of processor IP such as CPU processor IP, and different microprocessors IP as well as physical IP.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include ARM Limited, Intel Corporation, Silicon Image Inc., Cadence Design System, Storage Technology Inc.

