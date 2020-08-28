Global wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor devices market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 38.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Wide-bandgap semiconductors are those semiconductors which usually have large band gap. They are very useful as they help the devices so that they can work in high temperature, frequency and voltage. Silicon carbide, zinc oxide, diamond substrate and gallium nitride are some of the common material which are used for the manufacturing of WBS. They are widely used in the manufacturing of green and blue lasers and LED, military radar, radio frequency applications, industrial motor drives and others. Rising prevalence for energy- efficient electronic devices is the factor fuelling the market growth.

Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power SEmiconductor Devices Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.

Leading Players in the Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power SEmiconductor Devices Market: Qorvo, Inc., United Silicon Carbide Inc., GaN Systems, STMicroelectronics, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR., Transphorm Inc., Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Ceramicforum Co., Ltd., KEMET, Keysight Technologies, AKHAN Semiconductor Inc., Alpha and Omega Semiconductor., Reedholm Systems and others.

By Application

Renewable Energy

Automotive

Uninterruptable Power Supply

Industrial Motor Drives

Power Factor Correction

Others

By Material

Diamond Substrate

Silicon Carbide (SIC)

Zinc Oxide

Gallium Nitride (GAN)

Others

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power SEmiconductor Devices Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power SEmiconductor Devices market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power SEmiconductor Devices Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power SEmiconductor Devices Market. The report on the Global Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power SEmiconductor Devices Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

