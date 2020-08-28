The L-Carnitine market was valued at US$ 47.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 72.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

L-carnitine is an important amino acid. It plays an important role in boosting your body’s metabolism. It does this by improving mitochondrial function and increasing cellular energy. Many athletes use it to burn fat, promote recovery and prevent muscle fatigue.

The Pharmaceuticals industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Europe L-Carnitine market is growing along with the Pharmaceuticals industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

For Europe L-Carnitine market, Business Market Insights researchers observed that there has been an increase in the healthcare expenditure in the European countries during the past few years. In this region, Germany has a history of manufacturing high diagnostic imaging technologies, precision medical instruments and others. As per Eurostat in 2016, healthcare expenditure in Germany was EUR 352 billion. Medical technologies are the priority of Healthcare/Life Sciences (HCT) industry. Whereas the healthcare expenditure of France was recorded as the second highest which was around EUR 257 billion, followed by the United Kingdom EUR 234 billion.

Market Segmentation

L-Carnitine Market – By Process

Chemical Synthesis

Bioprocess

L-Carnitine Market – By Product

Food

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

L-Carnitine Market – By Application

Healthcare Products

Animal Feed

Functional Drinks

Medicines

Company Profiles

ChengDa PharmaCeuticals Co.,Ltd

Maxsun Industries Incorporated

Alpsure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

Lonza Group Ltd

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd

Merck KGaA

Biosint S.p.A.

