Top Key Players:

Ten Cate (Netherlands)

Shaw Sports Turf (US)

FieldTurf (Tarkett) (France)

CoCreation Grass (China)

Polytan GmbH (Germany)

Domo Sports Grass (Belgium)

ACT Global Sports (US)

SIS Pitches (UK)

Limonta Sport (Italy)

Edel Grass (Netherlands)

Unisport-Saltex Oy (Finland)

GreenVision / Mattex (Saudi Arabia)

Mondo S.p.A (Italy)

Juta Grass (Czech)

Condor Grass (Netherlands)

Nurteks (Turkey)

Taishan (China)

Victoria PLC (UK)

ForestGrass (China)

Forbex (Argentina)

Global Artificial Turf Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Artificial Turf Market. It highlights the political situation in the market and anticipates its influence on the global Artificial Turf Market.

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

(GCC Countries and Egypt) North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Brazil)

(Brazil) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France)Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Additionally, this Artificial Turf report offers an all-encompassing breakdown of the supply chain, regional marketing, and market drivers for the accurate prediction of the global Artificial Turf Market.

Artificial Turf Market Segmentation

Artificial Turf Market, By Type:

By Tuft Grass Heights

Tuft Grass 10 and 25 mm Type

By Material

PP Turf

PE Turf

Nylon Turf

Other

Artificial Turf Market, By Applications:

Sports

Landscaping

Leisure

Other

Key Highlights of the Artificial Turf Market Report:

Artificial Turf Market Study Coverage: It incorporates key market sections, key makers secured, the extent of items offered in the years considered, worldwide Artificial Turf Market, and study goals.

Table of Contents

Global Artificial Turf Market Report 2020-2023

Chapter 1 Artificial Turf Market Overview

1 Artificial Turf Market Overview Chapter 2 Economic Influence on Artificial Turf Manufacturing

Economic Influence on Artificial Turf Manufacturing Chapter 3 Global Artificial Turf Market Competition by Key Vendors

Global Artificial Turf Market Competition by Key Vendors Chapter 4 Global Artificial Turf Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Artificial Turf Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Chapter 5 Global Artificial Turf Market Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Artificial Turf Market Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Chapter 6 Global Artificial Turf Market by Application

Global Artificial Turf Market by Application Chapter 7 Manufacturing Cost Analysis of Artificial Turf Market

Manufacturing Cost Analysis of Artificial Turf Market Chapter 8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Traders

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Traders Chapter 9 Customer Loyalty Software Market Factors Analysis

Customer Loyalty Software Market Factors Analysis Chapter 10 Global Artificial Turf Market Forecast up to 2023

