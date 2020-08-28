The Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market was valued at USD 6.86 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 198.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 45.36% from 2017 to 2025.

Hadoop is a distributed processing technology used for Big Data analysis. Big data analytics refers to the strategy of analyzing large volumes of data, or big data. To maximize the value of traditional and multi-structured data assets, companies need to deploy technologies that integrate Hadoop and relational database systems. Hadoop provides several benefits for big data analytics which includes â€“ high scalability, cost effectiveness, flexible, fast processing, and is resilient to failure.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Need to increase operational efficiency and affordable business processes

1.2 Innovation in technologies drives business growth

1.3 Emergence of IoT and big data

1.4 Rising need for big data analytics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for data security on hadoop big data platform

2.2 Lack of technical expertise

2.3 Increasing variety of data

Market Segmentation:

The Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market is segmented on the application, component, vertical, and region.

1. Application:

1.1 Distributed Coordination Service

1.2 Risk & Fraud Analytics

1.3 Customer Analytics

1.4 Merchandizing & Supply Chain Analytics

1.5 Operational Intelligence

1.6 Internet of Things

1.7 Offloading Mainframe Application

1.8 Security Intelligence

1.9 Linguistic Analytics

2. By Deployment Mode:

2.1 Cloud-based

2.2 On-premises

3. By Component:

3.1 Software

3.1.1 Performance Monitoring Software

3.1.2 Management Software

3.1.3 Packaged Software

3.1.4 Application Software

3.2 Services

3.2.1 Consulting & Development Services

3.2.2 Training & Support Services

3.2.3 Admin & Managed Services

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Government and Defense

4.3 IT and Telecom

4.4 Education and Research

4.5 Transportation and SCM

4.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

4.7 Manufacturing

4.8 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

4. Pentaho Corporation

5. Tableau Software, Inc.

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. Pivotal Software, Inc.

8. Teradata Corporation

9. Cloudera, Inc.

10. Marklogic Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

