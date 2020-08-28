A The demand for antibacterial personal wipes is expected to increase in the European countries such as the Germany, Italy and the UKdue to rising awareness about specialty wipes and high focus on cleanliness and sanitation. Moreover, other factors such as rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to a surge in demand for personal care products including body, hand, and facial wipes. Additionally, the rapid growth of online retailing and increasing product innovation is contributing to wipes market growth in Europe. Further, focus toward research and development activities has driven the demand for constant product innovation and use of environment friendly wipes.

The Europe Antibacterial Personal Wipes market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The antibacterial personal wipes market in Europewas valued at US$ 1,396.84million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2,605.90million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2027.Rising demand for biodegradable antibacterial personal wipes is mainly attributed to the shift in consumer preference toward eco-friendly products and growing focus of governments on green procurement policies in Europe.

Key Market Segments

By product type, the sanitizingsegment accounted for the largest market share in the market in 2018. In terms of distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the Europeantibacterial personal wipes marketby 2027.

Major Sources and Companies Listed

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for EuropeAntibacterial personal wipes marketincluded in the report areConvaTec Group plc, Diamond Wipes International Inc, Edgewell Personal Care, Guardpack, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc , and Rockline.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Antibacterial Personal Wipes in the market.

Europe Antibacterial Personal Wipes Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Sanitizing

Skincare

Wound Cleaning

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Online

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

Russia

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

ConvaTec

Diamond Wipes International Inc

Edgewell Personal Care

Guardpack

Reckitt Benckiser

Rockline Industries

Uniwipe

