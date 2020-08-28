Wipesare small moist cloth pieces that are used for cleaning surfaces. Wipes serves a number of personal and household purposes. Baby wipes, makeup removal wipes, cooling wipes, perfume wipes, body wipes, medical wipes, general cleaning wipes, pet wipes, intimate wipes, deodorant wipes, nail polish removal wipes, and antibacterial wipes are among various types of wipes that are commercially available for use. These wipes used for light rubbing or friction wiping to remove dirt or liquid from the surface. They benefit by facilitating a convenient way of maintaining personal hygiene.In addition to this, the rapid growth of the personal care industry provides opportunities for wipe manufacturers to further develop their product offerings and explore newer distribution channels.

The North America Wipes market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The COVID-19 virus is transmitted through contact with infected persons or carriers via respiratory droplets when they cough or sneeze, people are focusing on personal hygiene and household cleanliness. Surfaces play a significant role in transmitting pathogens;hence, preventing them from getting contaminated is important. As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The pandemic has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing and delivery schedules, and sales of various goods in different regions, including North America. The consumer goods industry is one of the major industries in North America suffering serious consequences in the form of supply chain disruptions, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns, etc. The US has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in North America.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Wipes in the market.

North America Wipes Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Wipes Market, by Type

Baby Wipes

Facial Wipes

Moist Flushable Wipes

Household Wipes

Others



Wipes Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Online

Others



Company Profiles

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Contac Inc.

Diamond Wipes International Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Rockline Industries Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

S.C. Johnson & Son

