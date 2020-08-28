Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to disinfect hands and palm, and it kills 99.9% of most common germs. Different forms of hand sanitizers available in the market, including foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. Both the alcohol-based and nonalcoholic hand sanitizers are offered by most of the market players. Some of the manufacturers are offering foam sanitizers mixed with gel sanitizers that contain vitamin E and shea extracts, which kills most of the common germs, retaining the softness of skin. The gel-based hand sanitizers with alcohol content kill most common germs that may cause illness. Gel sanitizers have wider applications in hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and others. Hand sanitizing wipes are also known as antibacterial wipes, which are meant to kill 99% of germs, and most of these wipes contain alcohol.

The US Hand Sanitizer market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

There is growing concern regarding the maintenance of a healthy and hygienic lifestyle among the consumers in the US. According to research studies, the main route of germs entering human body is via palms and hands through mouth while ingesting food. Moreover, the germs can get into the body through the nose, broken skin, and eyes. These germs cause various diseases, including skin infection, eye infection, cold, stomach aching, etc. Disinfecting hands using sanitizers can help prevent various diseases. Hand sanitizers are available in liquid, spray, and wipes form, which are used to decrease the load of infectious agents on hands. The US consumers preferably buy alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Moreover, this type of sanitizers is on the list of essential medicines of the World Health Organization, being safest and most effective medicines needed in health systems. The US government organizations are also taking initiatives to educate people about adopting hygienic lifestyle. The Clean Hands campaign by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) instructs the public on washing hands and using different products for skin sanitization. Various nongovernment organizations are also actively working to educate people living in remote areas to maintain health and hygiene. These factors are driving the hand sanitizers market growth in the US.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for US Hand Sanitizer in the market.

US Hand Sanitizer Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

US Hand Sanitizer Market – By Type

Alcoholic

Quaternary Ammonia

Triclosan

US Hand Sanitizer Market – By Product Form

Gel Sanitizers

Foam Sanitizers

Wipes

Spray sanitizers

US Hand Sanitizer Market – By Application

Hospitals

Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Household

Others

US Hand Sanitizer Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Company Profiles

Henkel AG & COMPANY, KGAA

Unilever

The Himalaya Drug Company

Ecolab

3M

Godrej Industries Limited

GOJO Industries

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Procter & Gamble

S.C. Johnson & Son

