Smart lighting is a type of lighting technology that is designed for energy efficiency. It has automated controls that controls the lighting and makes adjustments based on different conditions such as occupancy or daylight availability etc. Increasing consumer awareness regarding energy saving, thereby increasing the demand for energy-efficient technology, is fueling the market for the smart lighting.

The Smart Lighting market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Indian smart lighting market based on lighting types, application and connectivity technology. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall smart lighting market in India. The report covers analysis and forecast of India along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the country.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for India after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in this country.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Smart Lighting in the market.

Company Profiles

Also, key smart lighting market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Eaton Corporation PLC, Honeywell International PLC, Lutron Electronics Company Inc., Legrand SA, General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Wipro Lighting, Schneider Electric and Hubbell India.

