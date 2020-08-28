Specialty chemicals or performance chemicals are used in the manufacturing of finished products to improve the process. The chemicals are used in a wide range of verticals such as automotive, construction, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, and consumer goods, as per their performance or function. Specialty chemicals are extensively used in relatively small amounts in the production of adhesives, inks, plastics, coatings, cosmetics, and cleaning products. In the construction sector, these chemicals are applied in numerous applications to impart additional protection from environmental hazards, reduce water and cement quantities utilized during construction, and enhance the lifetime of construction chemicals.

The North America Specialty Chemicals market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The North America specialty chemicals market was valued at US$ 240.28 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 370.23 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2027. The constantly progressing manufacturing sector tends to adopt advanced technologies and products, which fuels the growth of the specialty chemicals market in this region.These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Specialty Chemicals in the market.

North America Specialty Chemicals Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Specialty Mining Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Adhesives

Electronic Chemicals

Specialty Paper Chemicals

Pesticides

Rubber Processing Chemicals

Advanced Ceramic Materials

Plastic Additives

Others

By Function

Biocides

Catalysts

Specialty Enzymes

Separation Membranes

Specialty Coatings

Specialty Pigments

Surfactant

Demulsifiers

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

SOLVAY S.A.

Albemarle Corporation

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

LANXESS

Akzo Nobel N.V.

HENKEL AG AND CO. KGAA

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The Dow Chemical Company

Major Sources and Companies Listed

A few of the major companies profiled for this study on the North America specialty chemicals market are SOLVAY S.A., Albemarle Corporation, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS, Akzo Nobel N.V., HENKEL AG AND CO. KGAA, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and The Dow Chemical Company

