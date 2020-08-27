Automotive gaskets and seals are used to fill the gap between two components to stop any leakage during the compression stage. The speedy technological advancements in the automotive sector, and the increasing need for fuel efficiency in the vehicle, the market for gaskets and seals is expected to grow significantly. Gaskets and seals have improved the lifespan of the automotive components, thereby it reduces the maintenance cost and encourages the growth of the automotive gasket and seal market.

AB SKF,Dana Incorporated,Datwyler Holding Inc,Elringklinger AG,Flowserve Corporation,Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co. Kg,Garlock (Enpro Industries, Inc),Keith Payne,Tenneco Inc.,Trelleborg AB

The rise in vehicle production across the world and especially in developing nations is primarily driving the automotive gasket and seal market. Additionally, regulatory norms by the government related to carbon emission is driving the market as well. Along with, increased adoption of the electric vehicle is contributing growth to the automotive gasket and seal market. Also, the downsizing and lightweight component assemblies in the vehicles are providing opportunities for the automotive gasket and seal market.

The “Global Automotive Gasket and Seal Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive gasket and seal market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive gasket and seal market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive gasket and seal market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive gasket and seal market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and vehicle type. Based on product type, the market is segmented as gasket type and seal type. Further the gasket product type segmented as metallic gasket and non- metallic gasket, again seal product type segmented into O-ring seal, lip seal, rotary seal, and mechanical seal. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into gasket application and seal application. Further the gasket application segmented as cylinder head, exhaust manifold, and others, again seal application segmented into engine, transmission, steering, and battery. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars, LCV and M&HCV.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive gasket and seal market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive gasket and seal market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

