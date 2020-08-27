Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gold Nanoparticles market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Gold Nanoparticles Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Gold Nanoparticles market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Gold Nanoparticles Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Gold Nanoparticles Market size was more than USD 1.30 billion for 2014, with growth expectation forecast by over 25% CAGR up to 2022. Innovation in nanotechnology, driven by high R&D expenditure, along with increasing application in healthcare and diagnostics is expected to propel the industry growth.

U.S. Gold Nanoparticles Market size, by application, 2014 & 2022 (USD million)

Gold nanoparticles properties such as optoacoustic signaling, strong scattering ability, high absorption with lesser bone and tissue interference, excellent medical imaging applications, etc. will provide good growth opportunities to the market. Increasing application of the nanoparticles in focused cancer imaging and therapeutic processes, owing to its high biocompatibility and ability to selectively accumulate in tumor cells, will steer gold nanoparticles market growth. Medical and therapeutic applications account for more than half of the global market owing to the extensive application in precision drug delivery.

Accounting to growing R&D in the field of nanotechnology, gold nanoparticles market is expected to have a vast application sector in the near future resulting to an exponential growth in the forecast period. Gold nanoparticles are used for research purposes in enhancing plant plastids by coating them with DNA and injecting them in the plant cells, in nanowires, in colorimetric sensors to check food quality, in fuel cells and in several other fields, thus giving the field ample growth prospects. Commercialization of the products based on the application of the product is expected to boost the global market in the forecast timespan.

Many precision storage devices such as DLNA devices, flash drives, micro SD, etc. find application of the product and growing demand of these devices should influence the gold nanoparticles market positively. A strong outlook on the medical applications where gold nanoparticles are used to diagnose cardiac diseases, tumor, cancer, and other infectious agents will have a propelling effect on the global gold nanoparticles market. Growing usage of these particles in electronics industry will enhance the market in the forecast period. Increasing demand for high precision printing and photovoltaic products will support the regional growth in Asia Pacific countries, which is the largest electronics manufacturing hub owing to the industry development in China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and India.

However, gold nanoparticles market may be hindered by the inconsistent supply of gold as the base metal for the production of the nanoparticles. Fluctuating price of gold, based on the demand and supply gap and buyer power, may also have a negative effect on the industry. Moreover, certain FDA regulations regarding nanotechnology products and their post market monitoring will restrain the market growth in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Gold Nanoparticles Market

Gold Nanoparticles Market, By Application

Presently the global gold nanoparticles market is segmented based on the commercial applications which includes medical and dentistry application, application in electronics, catalysis, and others. Medical and dentistry accounted for more than half of the global market share and is expected to continue the dominance owing to growing demand of the product in the field of therapeutics, drug delivery, medical imaging, and diagnosis. High R&D expenditure for application of the product in targeted oncological treatments will boost the growth.

Consumption of gold nanoparticles in electronics industry accounted for over a fifth of the global market share and generated a revenue over USD 280 million in 2014 and will have the fastest growth in the forecast timespan owing to growing demand of sophisticated electronics gadgets throughout the world.

Gold Nanoparticles Industry, By Region

North America dominated the global product market, accounting to almost a third of the global market share in 2014. However, it will lose its share to Asia Pacific, where nanotechnology development is at its peak. North America gold nanoparticles market registered over USD 440 million in 2014 and is expected to cross USD 2.4 billion by 2022. This growth is expected to be on the account of heavy R&D expenses along with development of application segments. U.S. pharmaceutical expenditure was more than USD 350 billion in 2014 and is expected to witness a healthy growth.

Asia Pacific gold nanoparticles market size, particularly dominated by China and India, recorded more than USD 390 million in 2014 and will have the fastest growth in the forecast timeframe by CAGR above 28% up to 2022. The market will flourish on the account of fast developing electronics industry in the region, which is an important application segment of the industry.

Europe market is expected to have a moderate growth rate from over USD 290 million in 2014 by a CAGR of around 21% up to 2022.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Gold Nanoparticles Market

Gold nanoparticles market competitive landscape is very intense with companies spending huge amounts of capital in research and development of high end finished products for its end use segments. At present, the industry is highly cost intensive and has moderate yield for very specific range of market. The industry is characterized by innovations in the application sector and a fierce cost competency.

Some of the notable gold nanoparticles market players participating in the industry are NanoSphere, Johnson Matthey, BBI Solutions, Cytodiagnostics, Nanostellar, Sigma Aldrich, and Metalor Technologies.

Gold Nanoparticles Industry Viewpoint

Global gold nanoparticles market is anticipated to witness a noteworthy gain because of advancements and developments in the field of nanotechnology and nano-sciences. Increasing demand for the product in its end-use markets will characterize the global market growth in the upcoming years. Nanotechnology based medical diagnostics and advancements in the field of medical imaging and therapeutics using gold nanoparticles is expected to propel the global demand. Its extensive use for tumor and cancer diagnosis and treatment by targeted drug delivery system will have a positive impact on the market in the forecast timespan. The market has witnessed numerous patent filings owing to heavy investments in its R&D in the past few years. Its growing application in electronics industry and development of nanowires will also steer the market growth. With multinational industry participants, the overall market is projected to have an exponential growth from 2015 to 202

