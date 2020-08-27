Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics market.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market size was valued over USD 13.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 2.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. autoimmune disease diagnostics market, by product, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Rising prevalence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimotos thyroiditis, and presence of favourable government regulations will render significant impact on the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth. As per the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, around 50 million Americans currently suffer from autoimmune related disorders. Moreover, the numbers are expected to escalate over the forecast period. The demand for better and precise diagnostic methods, along with the increasing prevalence, is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Autoimmune diseases are poorly understood. The extensive research and development activities supported by government are aimed at developing superior diagnosis and treatment methods. Such research activities will further boost the market growth.

Several initiatives to reduce the cost pertaining to the control of these diseases will stimulate the business growth over the forecast years. Autoimmune Research Network (ARNet) and the Johns Hopkins Autoimmune Disease Research Centre are some of the organizations carrying research activities in this field. The organizations are working with aim of developing the different strategies to address the increasing economic burden. American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association is the organization that conducts number of initiatives for increasing awareness pertaining to the benefits of early diagnosis.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product

Germany autoimmune disease diagnostics market share, by product, 2018

Localized segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 and will grow at an approximate CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast timeframe. The prevalence of localized autoimmune disorders that includes Hashimoto”s thyroiditis and type 1 diabetes is steadily increasing. Burgeoning prevalence coupled with rising awareness among the patient will further drive the segment growth.

Systemic segment will witness robust growth with CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast timeframe. The systemic diseases are difficult to diagnose. However, due to the continuous research activities and increasing awareness levels, the diagnosis rates are expected to increase in the future.

High prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is a major factor driving the segment growth. The disease predominantly affects elderly patients. The aging population coupled with technological advancements in immunofluorescence and proteomics technologies will further enhance the rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis influencing the segment growth.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Region

Europe autoimmune disease diagnostics market share, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

U.S. accounted for largest market share in 2018 owing to the high and steadily increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Autoimmune diseases cause significant economic burden in U.S. and are one of the top leading cause of death in female children and women of all age. As per the latest NIH estimates, these diseases affect around 23.5 million Americans which is very high compared to the cancer that affects 9 million and heart disease that affects 22 million.

UK dominated the European market in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. High research and development activities coupled with increasing economic burden of the autoimmune disorders in the country will influence the regional growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for the better and accurate diagnosis of the systemic as well as localised diseases will positively impact the market.

Asia Pacific is poised to observe significant growth during forecast period due to presence of large patient pool and rising disposable income in emerging economies. Moreover, the awareness pertaining to the benefits of early and accurate diagnosis is growing in the region. Infrastructural development and increasing healthcare spending in will propel the Asia Pacific market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Some of the players in global autoimmune disease diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter Inc. and Quest Diagnostics. Innovative product launch and expansion through strategic partnership are foremost strategies adopted by the players to garner higher market share. Other active players in the market include SQI Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, EUROIMMUN, AESKU Diagnostics, Inova diagnostics Inc. and bioMerieux SA. New industry players are trying to leverage the lucrative market opportunities in emerging economies.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Industry Viewpoint

Increased funding for research and presence of favourable government initiatives will drive industry growth over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the government and other organization are taking efforts to increase the awareness that is expected to boost the demand for superior diagnostic methods. The industry is expected to witness tremendous growth in developing countries due to the economic development, increasing healthcare spending and rising disposable incom

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics industry.

2. Global major manufacturers” operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics industry.

Research Methodology: Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

