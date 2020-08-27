Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bioreactors market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Bioreactors Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bioreactors market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Bioreactors Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Bioreactors Market size was valued over USD 709.4 million in 2018 and is expected to witness 17.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. bioreactors market size, by cell, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Rising chronic diseases prevalence, and soaring biopharmaceutical investments will drive the global bioreactors market size. Growing demand for therapeutically effective vaccines, product innovation, and favorable government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure will further stimulate business growth.

Development of orphan drugs and personalized medicine should provide effective healthcare by improvements in diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of chronic diseases. Increasing number of personalized medicines targeting a specific population coupled with rising number of FDA approved orphan drugs has increased bioproduction, accelerating the bioreactors demand over the forecast years.

Increasing application of single use bioreactor in biopharmaceutical companies coupled with technological innovation to develop disposable bioreactor will extend its utility in clinical as well as commercial scale manufacturing operations. Extensive use of hybrid bioreactor technology in effective waste management will further accelerate business expansion.

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are expanding in terms of capabilities and capacities to meet the growing demand of biopharmaceutical and bioprocessing industry. Increasing number of novel compounds entering the clinical trials coupled with analytical, formulation and cell line development services should keep up the industry trend.

Regulatory concerns regarding single-use bioreactor, limited storage capacity and vulnerability to leaching should hinder bioreactor market growth. Furthermore, large-scale disposal of plastic derivatives is a growing environmental concern restraining the business growth over the forecast years.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Bioreactors Market

Bioreactors Market, By Cell

China bioreactors market share, by cell, 2018

Mammalian cells accounted for over 75.0% of the industry share in 2018 owing to its wide application in production of therapeutic proteins and viral vaccines. Emergence of gene therapy and tissue engineering should boost the industry growth over forecast years.

Yeast cell segment was valued over 35.0 million in 2018 and expected to witness more than 15.0% CAGR over the forecast years. It manifests probiotic activity when used as single culture or combined with other probiotic strains. Increasing research for industrial scale production of probiotic yeasts will drive the industry expansion over the coming years.

Other cells should witness more than 13.0% growth over the forecast timeframe. The associated benefits of insect cells such as ease of culture, by-product concentration, high tolerance to osmolality, and higher expression levels. These factors will increase their use and revenue share in the coming years.

Bioreactors Market, By Molecule

Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) generated over USD 270.0 million in 2018 owing to its increasing application in treatment of asthma, breast cancers, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, leukemia, chronic gastrointestinal inflammatory disease, and transplant rejection. Advanced bioprocess equipment that meets the specific demands for mAb production should accelerate the segment growth.

Stem cells should witness over 17.0% CAGR by 2025 due to its immense potential in diagnosis and treatment of a disease and therapeutic applications in medicine. Commercial production of human stem cells, growth factors and mediators should fuel business expansion.

Other molecules will grow at more than 16.0% with expectations to surpass USD 200.0 million by 2025. Oligonucleotides demand should increase with the growing research in molecular diagnostics field and soaring investments in genomic technologies.

Bioreactors Market, By Technology

Wave-induced motion market held more than 50% of industry revenue in 2018 due to its extensive use in modern biotechnological processes. It is mainly used in laboratory and pilot scale owing to its enhanced flexibility with adequate productivity.

Stirred SUBs will witness more than 17.0% CAGR owing to its huge demand in the biopharmaceutical industry. The ability to reduce scale-up risks and maintain clean environment throughout the production process should stimulate industry growth.

Bioreactors Market, By End-use

Biopharma manufacturers held more than 30.0% of industry share in 2018 and will witness 17.7% growth over the forecast years. Increase in number of biopharmaceutical products in pipeline including antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (ADC) coupled with rising number of new facilities to meet the production needs should fuel business growth.

R&D organizations was valued over USD 360.0 million in 2018 and is projected to witness strong growth over the forecast years. Innovators and manufacturers of biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars continue to discover novel products and build pipelines involving biopharmaceuticals. Furthermore, large biopharmaceutical companies and biosimilar producers are entering strategic collaborations with new entrants to facilitate business expansion.

Bioreactors Market, By Region

North America bioreactors market share, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

U.S. bioreactors market will grow at over 17.0% CAGR to exceed USD 700.0 million by 2025. Increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies responsible for bringing new medicines to patients and their collaborations with venture capital firms, academic institutions, and patients will drive the regional industry share.

Germany bioreactor market contributed to over 25.0% of regional revenue share in 2018 owing to the presence of leading industry players and increasing healthcare expenditure in this region. Favorable regulatory policies for biopharmaceutical approval and technological innovation in bioprocess equipment will propel business growth.

China bioreactor market should witness more than 19.0% CAGR with expectations to surpass USD 90.0 million by 2025. Growing population, increasing chronic disease prevalence, rising R&D investment, and unmet healthcare needs should stimulate industry growth. Favorable government policies to encourage biotechnological research and spurring outsourcing trend should further accelerate the industry expansion.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Bioreactors Market

Some of the major players in bioreactors industry include Sartorius, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, and Merck Millipore. Key strategies adopted by the industry participants include new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, strategic agreements, and collaborations. For instance, in July 2016, Sartorius acquired U.S based kSep systems, a firm engaged in the development of automated centrifugation systems used in manufacturing cell-based therapeutics, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies. This acquisition expanded Sartorius bioprocessing solutions portfolio.

Bioreactors Industry Viewpoint

Bioreactors industry has witnessed a tremendous growth over the past few years. Increasing R&D efforts to develop biopharmaceuticals have accelerated global bioreactors market growth. Adoption of tissue engineering technologies and increased production of antibodies, growth factors have stimulated overall business growth. Significant developments have taken place, especially in single-use or disposable products and other equipment, dominating small and mid-scale bioprocessing. The single-use bioreactors will increase significantly in the coming years due to development of products using single-use systems receiving approvals and progressing to commercial manufacture. Growing focus on biotechnology R&D and technological innovation will continue to drive the bioreactors industry.

