Parenteral Nutrition Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Parenteral Nutrition Market size was valued over USD 4,380 million in 2018 and is expected to witness 4.0% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. parenteral nutrition market, by composition, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Parenteral nutrition market will experience a lucrative growth over the forecast period. Rising metabolic disorders along with chronic diseases such as diabetes in the recent years will be one of the major factors driving market growth. Moreover, growing trend of malnourishment worldwide coupled with increasing rate of geriatric population is another reason for boosting the growth of the market, since people above the age of 65 are more prone to chronic diseases. Hence, the aforementioned reasons will augment the parenteral market growth.

Increasing birth rates and pre-mature births, as well as scarcity of essential nutrients among the preterm infants and new born should fuel adoptions rates in the developing nations. As per statistics, India accounts for nearly 3 million preterm births annually. Hence, it will augment the growth of the market.

However, stringent government regulations regarding the approval of parenteral nutrition products, especially in countries such as, U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific will restraint the growth of the market. Also, lack of awareness among people in the developing nations will be a hindrance in the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Parenteral Nutrition Market

Parenteral Nutrition Market, By Composition

Germany parenteral nutrition market share, by composition, 2018

Amino acids market segment held the majority market share in the year 2018 and was valued around USD 1,752.4 million. The market is slated to witness a considerable growth, owing to increase in cases of hepatic insufficiency and renal insufficiency globally. In addition, deficiency of protein diet is common in critically ill patients, that leads to occurrence of protein-energy malnutrition diseases and fat loss. In such cases patients are treated with amino acid rich parenteral products thus, augmenting the growth of parenteral nutrition products.

With rising adoption rate in developing nations, the vitamin-based parenteral nutrition industry would grow with a CAGR of nearly 4.2% during the forecast period. With the increasing prevalence of appetite conditions in millennials such as anorexia and inadequate digestion will augment the demand for vitamin based parenteral nutrition products. Hence, the above-mentioned reasons will play an important role in augmenting the market growth in near future.

Parenteral Nutrition Market, By Consumer

Children and newborns parenteral nutrition market was valued around USD 1,820.8 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the near future. Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders in babies and growing burden of genetic and neonatal diseases will create high demand for parenteral nutrition products. Hence, rising demand for children care will enhance the global market growth in the forthcoming years.

Adult parenteral nutrition segment market is projected to witness a significant growth at 3.5% over the forecast timeframe. Due to the increase in number of surgical procedures that require extra nutritional care will augment the growth of the adult parenteral nutrition market. As well as, rise in deficiency diseases in adults due to malnutrition is also attributed to the growth of the market. Hence, these reasons will boost the adult parenteral nutrition industry.

Parenteral Nutrition Market, By End-use

Use of parenteral nutrition is most common in hospitals resulting in highest market share. The hospitals segment accounted around USD 3,155.4 million in the year 2018. Due to the availability of advanced therapeutic solutions in the hospital settings will increase the demand for parenteral nutrition products. During the forecast period, hospitals as an end-use market segment will dominate the industry, due to increasing number of multi-specialty hospitals and patients preference for hospitals over other facilities.

Clinics end-use market segment held substantial industry market share in 2018, being highly preferred healthcare setting in many countries. The clinics segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. Contribution by clinics, including ability of clinics to provide varied and novel therapies will boost segmental growth. The services that specialty clinics provide for appropriate testing and diagnosis to evaluate further course of therapy will augment segmental growth.

Parenteral Nutrition Market, By Region

Europe parenteral nutrition market, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

U.S. dominated and held the majority of share in North America parenteral nutrition market accounting for USD 1,212.5 million in the year 2018 thus, U.S. represents major regional market share followed by Canada. The region will witness positive growth owing to rise in awareness about parenteral nutrition as well as, growing incidence of chronic diseases coupled with rising healthcare expenses.

China market will witness rapid growth at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Due to rising geriatric population coupled with increasing birth rates should augment the global market growth in estimated period. Increasing rate of nutrition based non communicable diseases, rising habit of binge eating etc., will propel the growth of the parenteral nutrition market in China. Additionally, government and manufacturers are more focused now to invest in the parenteral nutrition market thus, boosting the market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Parenteral Nutrition Market

Aculife Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc. Fresenius Kabi and Grifols International S.A are some of the major industry players. Expansions of product line, geographical expansion and mergers and acquisitions are some of the strategies practiced by these companies to capitalize on market opportunity. For instance, in February 2017, ICU Medical confirms the acquisition of Hospira infusion system from Pfizer. This acquisition has assisted the organization to broaden its product portfolio in the parenteral nutrition segment.

Parenteral Nutrition Industry Viewpoint

Since the establishment of industry in 1960s, it has come a long way to become a million-dollar business sector. To address the unmet needs globally, few companies started manufacturing new offering to healthcare systems across the world. With the rising need in the face of growing chronic and other nutrition-based diseases; these organizations focused on manufacturing products that best serves its interest. It has been witnessed that, on an average around 34,000 patients in the U.S. receive parenteral nutrition every year. Advancements in science and technology has brought parenteral nutrition to this position worldwide. Today, various parenteral nutrition solutions have made their way into the market successfully and are being adopted positively worldwide, especially in developed region

