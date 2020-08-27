A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the gene synthesis market includes global industry analysis of 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
GENE SYNTHESIS MARKET TAXONOMY
The global gene synthesis market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.
Service
- Gene Synthesis Services
- Standard Gene Services
- Express Gene Services
- Complex Gene Services
- Custom Gene Synthesis
- Gene Fragments Services
- GMP Gene Synthesis
- Others
Application
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutics
- Research & Developmental Activities
- Other Applications
End User
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Biotechnology Companies
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
WHAT’S INCLUDED
The report initiates with the executive summary of the gene synthesis market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes supply-side and demand-side trends pertaining to the gene synthesis market.
Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the gene synthesis market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the gene synthesis market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to types of gene synthesis services and their features are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the gene synthesis market report.
Gene synthesis market report provides the key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.
This section includes the key successful factors and strategies being adopted by key market participants.
This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the gene synthesis market during the forecast period. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical gene synthesis market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029).
This section gives information about drivers and restraints of the gene synthesis market. This section also includes macroeconomic factors and various opportunities of the gene synthesis market.
Based on service type, the gene synthesis market is segmented into gene synthesis service, gene fragments service, GMP gene synthesis, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness analysis based on service.
Based on application, the gene synthesis market is segmented into diagnostics, therapeutics, research & developmental activities and other applications. In this chapter, readers can understand the Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness analysis based on application.
This chapter provides details about the gene synthesis market based on the end user, and has been classified into (biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CRO)). In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on end user.
This chapter explains how the gene synthesis market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa.
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America gene synthesis market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the Service type, application, end user, and countries in North America.
This chapter provides the growth scenario of the gene synthesis market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.
Important growth prospects of the gene synthesis market based on its end users in several countries such as the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, BEBELUX, Russia and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.
Important growth prospects of the gene synthesis market across target segments in several countries such as China, Japan and South Korea are included in this chapter.
In this chapter, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia countries are the prominent countries in the South Asia region. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia gene synthesis market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.
This section highlights the growth prospects of the gene synthesis market for Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.
This chapter provides information about how the gene synthesis market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.
This chapter highlights the tier structure analysis, market concentration analysis and company share analysis along with sales footprint analysis of key player operating in gene synthesis market.
In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the gene synthesis market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured are Aldevron, LLC (US), Applied Biological Materials (abm) (Canada), Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific (Ireland), BioCat GmbH.( Germany), Bio-synthesis, Inc.(US), Bioneer Corporation (South Korea), Eurofins Scientific (Europe), GENEWIZ (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), ProteoGenix (US), Twist Bioscience (US), Vigene Biosciences (US), Bio Basic Inc.( Canada)
This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the gene synthesis market report.
This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the gene synthesis market.