Global Metabolomics Market By Product & Service (Instruments, Bioinformatics Tools & Services), Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Toxicology Testing, Nutrigenomics, Functional Genomics, Personalized Medicine, Others), Indication (Cancer, CVD, Neurological Disorders, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global metabolomics market are Bruker; LECO Corporation; WATERS; Biocrates Life Sciences AG; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; Eurofins Scientific; Shimadzu Corporation; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; METABOLON, INC.; Dani Strumentazione Analitica S.P.A.; Human Metabolome Technologies America Inc.; Danaher; Thermo Fisher Scientific and Kore Technologies.

Global metabolomics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.87 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.79% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of adoption of technology from the developing regions.

Market Definition: Global Metabolomics Market

Metabolomics is a specific study that is used in the analyzation and identification of metabolites in a sample of DNA of an organism. This study is concerned with the identification of the biological systems at a specific amount of time. This results in the complete analysis and information regarding the status of the organisms through its study.

Market Drivers

Increasing levels of expenditure in pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D amid availability of funds from private and government sources; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased adoption of the study from the toxicology testing applications has resulted in positive effects on the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High levels of cost associated with tools and instrumentations used in the study of metabolomics is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of availability of personnel required to maintain and operate the equipments utilized in this study; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Metabolomics Market

By Product & Service

Instruments Separation Tools High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Gas Chromatography Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography Capillary Electrophoresis Detection Tools Mass Spectrometry Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Surface-Based Mass Analysis Bioinformatics Tools & Services Bioinformatics Tools & Databases Bioinformatics Services



By Application

Biomarker Discovery

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Testing

Nutrigenomics

Functional Genomics

Personalized Medicine

Others

By Indication

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD)

Neurological Disorders

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Others

Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Biocrates Life Sciences AG announced that they had acquired Metanomics Health GmbH from BASF Plant Science GmbH. This combination of both organizations is expected to complement their service capabilities and transform a leader of Biocrates in providing these unique solutions to healthcare and pharmaceutical markets.

In September 2017, METABOLON, INC. announced that they had acquired Metabolomic Discoveries GmbH. This acquisition significantly increases the geographical presence of METABOLON, INC. and also provides greater capabilities in the metabolomics solutions.

Competitive Analysis: Global Metabolomics Market

Global metabolomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of metabolomics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global metabolomics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

