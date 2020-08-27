The rising financial frauds and to conduct the efficient investigation are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the forensic accounting market. However, the use of freely available tools by investigators is one of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the forensic accounting market. Additionally, different data analysis tools and data mining solutions are utilized by different forensic accounting investigators in high-profile crimes and frauds, which is the major factor anticipated to boost the growth of the forensic accounting market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AccessData

Arbutus Software Inc.

CaseWare IDEA Inc.

Cellebrite

e-fense

Fulcrum Financial Inquiry LLP

Nuix

OpenText Corporation

Passware Inc

The “Global Forensic Accounting Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Forensic Accounting market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Forensic Accounting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Forensic Accounting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global forensic accounting market is segmented on the basis of component, end user. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as BFSI, law enforcement agencies, government, accounting firm, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Forensic Accounting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Forensic Accounting Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Forensic Accounting market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Forensic Accounting market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

