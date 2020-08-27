Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market By Product (Cross Disciplinary, Specific), Delivery Mode (On—Premises, Web Hosted/ Cloud- based), License (Proprietary, Open), End- User (Life Sciences, CROs, Chemical Industry, Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry, Other Industries), Data Storage (Cloud Storage, Local Servers, Cloud or Local Servers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market are Abbott, Arxspan, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-ITech B.V., Dassault Systèmes, Danaher, Lab-Ally, LabArchives, LLC., Labii Inc., LABFOLDER GMBH, LABTrack, LLC, LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare, PerkinElmer Inc., Sapio Sciences and SciNote LLC among others.

This Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market report presents with the clear suggestion about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic considerations, consumer buying patterns, probable future trends, market demand and supply scenarios. The report uses a good combination of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology to provide an excellent experience to the end users. To attain an unmatched and comprehensive insight along with the best acquaintance of the emerging market opportunities businesses must adopt this Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market research report.

The scope of this Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market report can be expanded from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players. This market analysis examines various segments which help for the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame. Moreover, estimation of strategic options, suggestions of winning action plans and support to make critical bottom-line decisions is also provided by experienced and innovative industry experts.

Market Definition:

The Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) accompanied with LabCollector is a resourceful and modest software tool used to store and manage lab experiments. LabCollector ELN allows traceability of research activity, enhancing lab superiority control and associations. ELN can track reagents, sample, cell lines and more. Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) offer substantial benefits over traditional paper laboratory notebooks (PLNs). They are mostly used by engineers, scientists and researchers who are working in research and development laboratories.

Market Drivers

Increased demand for accurate, speedy and efficient output is driving the growth of the electronic lab notebook market

Capability to view data across different organizations will boost the growth of this market

Increase in application of electronic lab notebook (ELN) in life sciences which is expected to propel the market growth

Growing necessity of preserving records electronically rather than storing on paper notebooks leads to the growth of the lab notebook market

Market Restraints

Data integration in cybercrime acts as a restraints for the electronic lab notebook market

High cost for the device hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

Table of Contents:

Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Segmentation:

By Product

Specific ELN

Cross-Disciplinary ELN

By License

Open-Source ELN

Proprietary ELN

By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise

Web-Based/ Cloud-based

By End User

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Agriculture Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization (CRO) & Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

Academic Research Institute

Others Metal & Mining Industry Forensic Industries



By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2019 Sapio Sciences proclaims the obtainability of Exemplar ELN Essentials, a self-service SaaS solution. Shaped as an access level lab notebook with initiative class functionality at a little, monthly cost. Handlers can sign up free trials of for ELN Essentials before deciding to purchase the system which will further drive the growth of the ELN market because of its cheapness and easy to use platform

In April, 2017 PerkinElmer, Inc. declared the launch of the PerkinElmer Signals Notebook at American Chemical Society (ACS), Spring National Meeting and Exposition. PerkinElmer’s fresh cloud-based electronic laboratory notebook solution (ELN) rules cleverer science through collaboration. It helps scientists in report completion, sharing of data and to accelerate data discovery through this method. It also supports R&D to quicken the innovation enabling the electronic lab notebook market to skyrocket in terms of growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global electronic lab notebook (ELN) Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electronic lab notebook (ELN) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

