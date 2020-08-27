This section explains the value analysis for the global digital marketing analytics market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the market at the regional level has also been provided in this section.