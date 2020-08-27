Report Synopsis

Future Market Insights (FMI) study offers a seven year forecast of the global forage seed market between 2014 and 2020. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% in terms of volume during the forecast period. The study provides market dynamics and trends in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, which are expected to influence the current nature and future status of the forage seed market over the projected period.

This Future Market Insights report examines the global forage seed market for the period 2014–2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights into market trends and opportunities in the forage seed market across various regions.

The forage seed market has grown considerably over the past few years. The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for forage feed for feeding livestock. Forage seeds are available at a lower price compared to other feeds such as wheat bran and oil seed, among others. In addition, the economic benefits of cultivating forage seeds, such as crop rotation and risk diversification, are further contributing to the growth of forage seed market globally.

In the next section, FMI covers the forage seed market performance in terms of the global forage seed market revenue and volume split to better understand the dynamics and trends of the forage seed market. This section also includes brief overview of the forage seeds market as well as its supply chain analysis. FMI’s analysis of key opportunities, drivers and restraints, along with the top market players section which are influencing the forage seed market are also covered. Key players section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment of the forage seed market value chain. Furthermore, to understand key segments in terms of growth, Future Market Insights developed the forage seed market attractiveness index, by type. The resulting index should help providers identify the real market opportunities. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in the report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global forage seed market has been segmented on the basis of products, such as alfalfa, clover, ryegrass, chicory and others. The report provides key insights into these segments for a comprehensive understanding of the market. The next section focuses on market segmentation by type of livestock, such as cattle, poultry, pork/swine and others.

Another section highlights the forage seed market, by region. It provides a market outlook for 2014–2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the forage seed market ecosystem. This study discusses the overall market size of forage seeds as well as the market segmentation, by product, in various regions. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

All the above sections evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the forage seed market for the period 2014–2020. We have considered 2013 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the forage seed market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sales of various types of forage seeds available in the market. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue across the forage seed market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the forage seed market is projected to develop in future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various food preservative segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed. Thus, a detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the forage seed market.

In the final section of the report, the forage seed market competitive landscape is presented. Key categories of providers covered in the report are forage seed manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment of the forage seed market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the forage seed market. Key competitors covered in the report are Allied Seed, LLC, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, S & W Seed Company, Germinal GB, Hancock Farm & Seed Co. Inc., Central Garden & Pet Company, Northstar Seed Ltd and Heritage Seed Company.

Forage seed Market By Product Segment Alfalfa Clover Ryegrass Chicory Others By Livestock Type Poultry Cattle Pork/Swine Others



North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East Africa



Allied Seed, LLC

BASF SE

Dow AgroSciences LLC

S & W Seed Company

Germinal GB

Hancock Farm & Seed Co. Inc

Central Garden & Pet Company

Northstar Seed Ltd

Heritage Seed Company

