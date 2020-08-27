Report Synopsis

FMI study offers seven year forecast of the global diabetic food market between 2014 and 2020. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% in value terms during the forecast period. The study provides market dynamics and trends in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW), which are expected to influence the current nature and future status of the diabetic food market over the projected period.

Report Description

This Future Market Insights report examines the global diabetic food market for the period 2014–2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights into market trends and opportunities in the diabetic food market across various regions.

The diabetic food market has grown significantly in recent years. Rising consumer concerns about following healthy eating habits coupled with changing food preference is stimulating the demand for diabetic foods globally. Moreover, growing number of diabetic patients and other health complications associated with diabetes are playing a crucial part in the growing popularity of this market. Consumer awareness about health benefits associated with low calorie diabetic food products is also propelling the growth of the diabetic food market all across the globe. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to catalyse growth of the global diabetic food market over the forecast period.

In the next section, FMI covers the diabetic food market performance in terms of global diabetic food market revenue split to better understand dynamics and trends of the diabetic food market. This section also includes different health benefits of diabetic food as well as the classification of the diabetic food market. FMI’s analysis of key opportunities, drivers and restraints along with share of top market players that are influencing the diabetic food market is also covered in the section. The section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the diabetic food market value chain. Furthermore, to understand key segments in terms of growth, Future Market Insights developed the diabetic food market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in the report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global diabetic food market has been segmented on the basis of application types, such as dietary beverages, dairy product, baked products, ice-cream and jellies, confectioneries and others. The report provides key insights into these segments for a comprehensive understanding of the market.

The next section of the report highlights diabetic food market adoption by region. It provides a market outlook for 2014–2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the diabetic food market ecosystem. This study discusses the overall market size of diabetic food as well as the market segmentation, by application type, in various regions. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the RoW.

All the above sections, by application type and region, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the diabetic food market for the period 2014–2020. We have considered 2013 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the diabetic food market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sales of various types of diabetic foods available in the market. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue in the diabetic food market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the diabetic food market is projected to develop in future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various diabetic food segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed. Thus, the detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the diabetic food market.

Key competitors covered in the report are Unilever Plc., Nestle S.A., Pepsico Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Cadbury Plc., Kellogg Co., and Mars Incorporated, Fifty 50 Foods, Inc, David Chapman’s Ice Cream Limited.

Key Segments Covered

Diabetic Food Market

By Application Type Dietary Beverages Dairy Products Baked Products Ice Cream and Jellies Confectionery Others



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Companies

Unilever Plc.

Nestle S.A.

Pepsico Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Cadbury Plc.

Kellogg Co.

Mars Incorporated

Fifty 50 Foods, Inc.

David Chapman’s Ice Cream Limited

